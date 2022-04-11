My son is keen on a cordless drill for his birthday (turning 11); I'm wondering whether buying a cheap new no-brand drill is a better bet than spending the same (or, more likely, more) on a s/h branded drill.

A new Ozito is $99; Dick Smith has a 20v drill for $80, and another for $70; and there are drills even cheaper on Aliexpress etc.

On the other hand, many of the decent brand s/h drills I've seen on TM are often sold just as skins; even if they come with a battery and charger, I'd have concerns over battery condition/longevity.

What would people recommend - new or s/h?

And, if new, what cheap drills are regarded as ok quality?

Or does anyone have a decent s/h drill they'd be happy to sell?

Thanks in advance.