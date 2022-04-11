Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap drills - better to go secondhand or new? Any specific recommendations?
jonathan18

6105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295630 11-Apr-2022 09:52
My son is keen on a cordless drill for his birthday (turning 11); I'm wondering whether buying a cheap new no-brand drill is a better bet than spending the same (or, more likely, more) on a s/h branded drill.

 

A new Ozito is $99; Dick Smith has a 20v drill for $80, and another for $70; and there are drills even cheaper on Aliexpress etc. 

 

On the other hand, many of the decent brand s/h drills I've seen on TM are often sold just as skins; even if they come with a battery and charger, I'd have concerns over battery condition/longevity. 

 

What would people recommend - new or s/h?

 

And, if new, what cheap drills are regarded as ok quality?

 

Or does anyone have a decent s/h drill they'd be happy to sell?

 

Thanks in advance.

cshwone
892 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2899742 11-Apr-2022 10:35
I would recommend going with the Ozito

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-compact-drill-and-impact-driver-kit_p0195859

 

Solid performance and great value.

Gussy1990
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2899743 11-Apr-2022 10:36
I have seen many positive reviews of that Ozitio PXC drill (and the range in general) for DIY grade tools. They're cheap and cheerful and have quite a good warranty. I understand they are the same (rebadged) as a range of Einhell tools sold in Europe.

 

Note: I haven't used these myself, but did quite a lot of research before getting my last drill/impact kit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6307 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2899745 11-Apr-2022 10:39
^^ Good advice IMO - in your circumstances. A tradie wouldn’t buy Ozito but for casual DIY use I wouldn’t hesitate. Great thing about Ozito is that Bunnings give a decent warranty:

 

“Tools - 5 Year Replacement Warranty
Batteries & Charger - 3 Year Replacement Warranty”




SirHumphreyAppleby
1973 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899766 11-Apr-2022 11:19
cshwone:

 

I would recommend going with the Ozito

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-compact-drill-and-impact-driver-kit_p0195859

 

Solid performance and great value.

 

 

The driver is great (I have two), but the drill in this kit is rather disappointing. It gets the job done, but its top speed is rather slow.

 

I don't use the drill much, but if I had a need for one I'd opt for one of the more expensive drills in the Ozito range.

mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899776 11-Apr-2022 11:36
Littlest Miss MDF was in a similar boat a year or so ago. We picked a cheap Ozito 12V, but almost entirely on the basis of weight and ergonomics - the Ozito was the lightest and easiest for smaller hands to hold. Top end battery drills are really heavy and have wrist snapping levels of torque.

 

YMMV though - the 11 year olds at our school seem to range from about 4 foot nothing through to 6 foot 8 goliaths.

jonathan18

6105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899781 11-Apr-2022 11:43
Thanks for all the feedback; looks like the Ozito offers a decent enough product at a decent price with a good warranty, so will be hard to beat that.

 

Is there any particular value in getting him the kit with the impact driver, over and above the stand-alone drill? As someone who's still failed to master using his own impact driver, I'm not sure I'm the right person to teach my son about this! It's really just for home hobby kind of stuff, but if there is a value add for this kind of thing (even if just saving the hassle of switching a bit for a screwdriver head) it could well be worth that extra $20.

 

My son's one of the tallest in his year (no thanks to my genetics!) so I imagine he'll be fine with the 18v, but a good point to check.

blackjack17
1490 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899783 11-Apr-2022 11:44
jonathan18:

 

My son is keen on a cordless drill for his birthday (turning 11); I'm wondering whether buying a cheap new no-brand drill is a better bet than spending the same (or, more likely, more) on a s/h branded drill.

 

A new Ozito is $99; Dick Smith has a 20v drill for $80, and another for $70; and there are drills even cheaper on Aliexpress etc. 

 

On the other hand, many of the decent brand s/h drills I've seen on TM are often sold just as skins; even if they come with a battery and charger, I'd have concerns over battery condition/longevity. 

 

What would people recommend - new or s/h?

 

And, if new, what cheap drills are regarded as ok quality?

 

Or does anyone have a decent s/h drill they'd be happy to sell?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

I would go with Ozito.  

 

Second hand trade brands will have way too much power for an 11 year old.




mdf

mdf
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899786 11-Apr-2022 11:49
jonathan18:

 

Thanks for all the feedback; looks like the Ozito offers a decent enough product at a decent price with a good warranty, so will be hard to beat that.

 

Is there any particular value in getting him the kit with the impact driver, over and above the stand-alone drill? As someone who's still failed to master using his own impact driver, I'm not sure I'm the right person to teach my son about this! It's really just for home hobby kind of stuff, but if there is a value add for this kind of thing (even if just saving the hassle of switching a bit for a screwdriver head) it could well be worth that extra $20.

 

My son's one of the tallest in his year (no thanks to my genetics!) so I imagine he'll be fine with the 18v, but a good point to check.

 

 

Primary use case for an impact driver is screws in to wood. If you're building things from scratch, they're great. If you're building kits or anything more delicate, a drill is the better bet since you have much better speed and torque control.

 

FWIW, if you are looking for home hobby add ons for a battery platform, the ozito battery hot glue guns are *awesome*, easily our most used home hobby tool.

Scott3
2805 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899795 11-Apr-2022 12:08
Firstly, Not that the 18v / 20v max drills are running the same voltage. Just one is quoting nominal voltage, and the other maximum voltage. All are 5 similar cells in series. (sometimes multiple stings).

 

For this application i would recommend a 12v class drill (10.8v nominal). They compete with 18v gear of just a few years ago, and are much smaller and lighter, making it easier for a child to handle (and to fit in tight spaces). Make sure it is one with the battery flat on the bottom, rather than inside an extra fat grip (no good for child's hand's)

We have four of these at playcentre. No issues in 2+ years, despite getting wet a few times:

 

www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-12-volt-home-drill-driver-kit_p0018378

 

Really cheap. And go surprisingly well. Obviously not the same power as my big drills, but plenty for casual DIY stuff. You can hear it slowing down if you press hard on a 10mm drill bit, and would really want a bigger drill for any big spade bit's or hole saws. (but I don't think a child should be doing that kind of stuff on their own).

Should also not that a smaller, weaker drill decreases the risk of injury should the bit jam and the drill kick. One trade's person on an industrial site I did a bit of work on ended up with a broken wrist from this.


Personally I have a Dewalt DCD701 (12v cordless drill). (plus a mid range dewalt 18v drill, and an ozito corded drill). The 12v drill gets most use. It is only really bust out the bigger drill if I need two at once (often for countersinking etc), or are running a big holesaw / garden auger, or something that i want higher rpm for like a wire brush. Sadly the dewalt 12v range isn't available in NZ, and it it a bit expensive for kiddie's, But was good value for me. I got a skin for $99 shiped via ebay, and got a 3Ah battery for under $50 on facebook market place, and already had a dewalt charger.

jonathan18

6105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2899798 11-Apr-2022 12:10
I see there's a cheaper drill at $69, but that comes with a 1.5Ah battery; the $99 is a 3Ah battery, while the drill/driver combo at $119 is 2.5Ah! It could well be that the drill itself is identical across the three; will pop into Bunnings to compare and check out in person. He's definitely keen on getting into building stuff with wood, so perhaps the impact driver would be handy.

 

Great idea re glue gun, and overall there's that advantage for him being able to access a wide range of affordable power tools at a later date. If we go down that route a second battery will be useful, and luckily they aren't too expensive.

 

Edit: have now read the above post re the possibility of a 12v model being more appropriate. Will look into this, but assume it does take away from the wider range of additional skins.

Scott3
2805 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899804 11-Apr-2022 12:19
On impact drivers, they are great for putting big screws into wood.

 

The way they hammer seems to keep the tip in the screw too, so you end up with less damaged tips and screw heads. They generate a heap or torque driving torque (but far less reaction torque into your hand) compared to a drill.

 

Disadvantages are:

 

1: they are really noisy. Need hearing protection.

 

2: really easy to break stuff - You will end up with some screws sunk 5+mm more than you want if you accidental apply a bit much trigger. You will also end up with screws including quite meaty ones that get sheared off

 

Normally fully recommend them, but I don't think they are right for child.


 

Despite having an impact driver, the bit tips often end up in one of my drills, as to use as a screwdriver, with the clutch set to prevent overtighting. Actually dewalt sells an identical drill to my 12v one, but with a place to put hex bits, rather than a chuck, marked as a screwdriver.

You don't want to use an impact driver on anything that is not really solid.

Scott3
2805 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2899807 11-Apr-2022 12:31
jonathan18:

 

I see there's a cheaper drill at $69, but that comes with a 1.5Ah battery; the $99 is a 3Ah battery, while the drill/driver combo at $119 is 2.5Ah! It could well be that the drill itself is identical across the three; will pop into Bunnings to compare and check out in person. He's definitely keen on getting into building stuff with wood, so perhaps the impact driver would be handy.

 

Great idea re glue gun, and overall there's that advantage for him being able to access a wide range of affordable power tools at a later date. If we go down that route a second battery will be useful, and luckily they aren't too expensive.

 

Edit: have now read the above post re the possibility of a 12v model being more appropriate. Will look into this, but assume it does take away from the wider range of additional skins.

 

 

On batteries, note the 3Ah in this brand has 10cells, and the other options have 5. 10 cells will make more peak power, but weigh a lot more. Personally think single row (5 cells at 18v) would be a better fit for a child.


 

12v ozito has a narrower range, but still respectable

https://ozito.com.au/category/handheld-power-tools/home-12v/

 

 

 

Obviously no higher powered stuff like circular saws's, grinders, blowers etc.


 

I have made the decision to enter two lines of batteries, and don't regret it. Suggest that a 12v compact drill will allays be fairly useful, but it is cheap enough to discard if not.

networkn
27442 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2899850 11-Apr-2022 14:37
I am certainly no expert, but if there is any chance you might expand from this into other things, then I'd say the Ryobi in my experience is better. I got my Ryobi for a few dollars more than the Ozito I'd purchased a couple of years prior, and the Ryobi other gear we use the same batteries in, has been excellent. 

 

That may not apply to you if it's not a household tool, but if it is, potentially look at the longer term implications. 

 

I didn't have any issues with the Ozito Drill and Driver set I bought, however, the weed whacker was useless.  The Ryobi one has been much much better, and since then we have added a decent hedge trimmer etc which works well. 

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2899853 11-Apr-2022 14:42
I was going to say go with the Ozito first, and if he starts to show an interest in becoming a builder and becoming an apprentice after highschool, you could start to build a toolkit using milwaukee M18 series equipment once he is 14.   

 

If each birthday and Christmas he gets a new skin, by the time he is 18 he will have a very nice toolkit to start an apprenticeship with. And there are a few parallel importers bringing in M18 gear on trademe.    

 

However he wont be able to expect anything other than a Milwaukee or Dewalt, maybe Makita to be accepted on a job site.    

 

 




MikeAqua
6830 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899885 11-Apr-2022 15:33
Definitely better to go with a cheaper brand sold by a major retailer.  That way chargers and batteries are available, and if you want to get him another tool, you can just get another skin.  Just make sure you keep proof of purchase.

 

 




