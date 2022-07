Hi, the cat6 can go through the same penetration as the RG6, and these cables need to be seperated by 50mm of free space or a solid barrier from the power, however as the plaster wall constitues a solid barrier if say 10mm was between the power and telco cables, then that would constitute a suitable barrier.

In reality though, carefully cut around/next to the RG6 to expand the hole size, push the Cat6 through the enlarged hole and use a product like below to seal it all up again.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/selleys-high-performance-adhesive-sealant-435g-grey/p/280664

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gorilla-firecryl-acrylic-sealant-310ml-white/p/104834

Cyril