neb

neb

6399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295656 12-Apr-2022 15:34
The deck at the Casa used to have a very low verandah roof over it, so low that you had to duck to walk under the edge. This was removed as part of the redo, and now it's time to replace it with a louvred roof, with the setup as per the photo below.

 

 

 

 

Problem is that the louvres can handle the rain load that falls directly onto them but not the additional water coming off the roof, so it needs to be caught separately. There's two options I can think of, as per the diagram below.

 

 

 

 

Option A is to put the louvred verandah roof in below the existing guttering. This has the downsides that it gets back to the original too-low roof, and makes it almost impossible to clean out the roof guttering since access is blocked by the louvres (you can't get in from the sides because there's a 3m drop off the deck there).

 

 

Option B is to raise the verandah roof up above the edge of the main roof. This has the downsides that there's no easy way to support the inner side without adding posts in the middle of the deck and that I suspect it's going to look somewhat odd.

 

 

If it wasn't for the problem of supporting it, I'd probably go for option B. Does anyone have any thoughts on this, or other options? Maybe I can use the levitating flue technology from the other photo I posted...

Dingbatt
5778 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2900452 12-Apr-2022 15:54
Slope the louvred roof back towards the existing gutter on the house and let the rain run in that direction.

 

Use brackets attached to the wall rather than posts to hold it.




neb

neb

6399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900463 12-Apr-2022 16:19
Dingbatt:

Slope the louvred roof back towards the existing gutter on the house and let the rain run in that direction.

 

Use brackets attached to the wall rather than posts to hold it.

 

 

Thanks, that works for the height issue but unfortunately not access for cleaning out leaves, there's a puriri tree right next to it which makes that roof area pretty leaf-prone. Brackets are probably a no-go, the builder said that given the wind loading due to westerlies, the most common form of wind here, he's dubious it'll work out.

 

 

In terms of leaf-clearing, a possible but not optimal means of doing it is to replace the internal-clip guttering with external-clip and then do a reach-around through the louvres to get leaves out, but I have the feeling I'm going to really wish I'd sorted it out better after thirty seconds into the first time I have to do it.

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900514 12-Apr-2022 16:26
Dingbatt:

Slope the louvred roof back towards the existing gutter on the house and let the rain run in that direction.


Use brackets attached to the wall rather than posts to hold it.



Use a custom made valley style gutter with overflow slots on the Verandah side for this, to stop water getting into the house and also to remind you to clean the gutter.



neb

neb

6399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919216 26-May-2022 23:42
Talked to an architect who suggested concertina louvres to solve the access-for-cleaning problem, e.g. these LouvreTec ones, which would allow a standard install rather than custom monkeying around to allow access to the gutter and roof. Most of the time they're standard louvres but you can also slide them across which would give access to the guttering and roof for clearing out leaves and other debris. This seems to be the ideal solution apart from my natural aversion to adding even more moving parts to be exposed to coastal weather. Does anyone have any experience with concertina louvres in terms of longevity?

blackjack17
1490 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919266 27-May-2022 05:19
Why not prevent the leaves from getting there in the first place.

https://www.leafscreen.co.nz/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMImrX-xdX99wIVRQ8rCh39kQPHEAAYASAAEgL9YfD_BwE

My father in law has some thing like the above and hasn't needed to clean gutters since getting installed 10+ years ago




neb

neb

6399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2919267 27-May-2022 06:07
blackjack17: Why not prevent the leaves from getting there in the first place.

https://www.leafscreen.co.nz/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMImrX-xdX99wIVRQ8rCh39kQPHEAAYASAAEgL9YfD_BwE

 

 

Those things have been discussed on here in the past, there were a lot of negative comments about them. In particular in our case when they do become blocked with leaves and divert the water flow over the edge of the guttering it's going to go straight into the louvres which aren't set up to handle it.

