Problem is that the louvres can handle the rain load that falls directly onto them but not the additional water coming off the roof, so it needs to be caught separately. There's two options I can think of, as per the diagram below.
Option A is to put the louvred verandah roof in below the existing guttering. This has the downsides that it gets back to the original too-low roof, and makes it almost impossible to clean out the roof guttering since access is blocked by the louvres (you can't get in from the sides because there's a 3m drop off the deck there).
Option B is to raise the verandah roof up above the edge of the main roof. This has the downsides that there's no easy way to support the inner side without adding posts in the middle of the deck and that I suspect it's going to look somewhat odd.
If it wasn't for the problem of supporting it, I'd probably go for option B. Does anyone have any thoughts on this, or other options? Maybe I can use the levitating flue technology from the other photo I posted...