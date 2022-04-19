Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYImporting Laser Cutter -Landing costs
LupinSuper

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295738 19-Apr-2022 15:12
Send private message

Hi everyone.

Does anyone have experience in importing something like this?

The cost is likely to be just over $1000, and is not for business use, but size and weight dictate it has to come via sea.

Exporter will get it to my port (Lyttleton, hopefully), and I'll need to do the customs import documentation (or pay a broker) and pay the costs.

What are these going to be though? I can't find a clear answer. Customs fees, GST, duty? port costs? Anything else?

Any help on what the actual full port costs, whether any duty will be attached, and customs fees would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks.

Create new topic

pih

pih
397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2904056 19-Apr-2022 18:59
Send private message

I recommend you get a broker to sort all that out for you. You could do it yourself but it's a lot to learn for someone who has never done it before. Also check the exporter's terms of delivery, be aware that it's probably only insured by them until it is over the side of the boat - you may want to organise insurance for the time it's in port and in transit, but the broker should be able to organise that too.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
mkissin
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2904057 19-Apr-2022 19:03
Send private message

I can't directly help, but assuming the carrier is going to deliver this to you...

 

The laser cutter almost certainly won't attract duty.

 

You'll have to pay GST on the total cost (including shipping) plus a variable set of fees which seems to vary between about $55 and maybe $90 depending on who does the clearance.

 

Since it's above NZ $1000 you'll also need a customs client code. The people clearing it will ask for it, and it needs to match the name on the package. They're easy to get, but a bit of faffing around - Client codes (customs.govt.nz)

 

 

LupinSuper

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2904577 20-Apr-2022 21:26
Send private message

Thanks for the responses.

The main cost I'm wondering about would be whether I'd end up paying the "Inward Cargo Transaction Fee" (which is $400 and there's no real information regarding when it's applied and not), and I'm assuming some unloading/storage fees at the port.





frankv
5086 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2904640 21-Apr-2022 08:21
Send private message

Haven't imported anything by sea, but did do a couple by air. There's a whole series of ticket-clippers with fees for moving, storing, inspecting, documenting, and of course GST on all of those.

 

One thing... GST is not payable on overseas transport, only on the final leg into NZ. Depending on where it has come from, you might save a few dollars if the shipment from the source to the port is invoiced separately from the shipment from the port to NZ.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 