LupinSuper

I can't directly help, but assuming the carrier is going to deliver this to you...

The laser cutter almost certainly won't attract duty.

You'll have to pay GST on the total cost (including shipping) plus a variable set of fees which seems to vary between about $55 and maybe $90 depending on who does the clearance.

Since it's above NZ $1000 you'll also need a customs client code. The people clearing it will ask for it, and it needs to match the name on the package. They're easy to get, but a bit of faffing around - Client codes (customs.govt.nz)