LupinSuper

Hi everyone.
Does anyone have experience in importing something like this?
The cost is likely to be just over $1000, and is not for business use, but size and weight dictate it has to come via sea.
Exporter will get it to my port (Lyttleton, hopefully), and I'll need to do the customs import documentation (or pay a broker) and pay the costs.
What are these going to be though? I can't find a clear answer. Customs fees, GST, duty? port costs? Anything else?
Any help on what the actual full port costs, whether any duty will be attached, and customs fees would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks.