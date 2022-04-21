need a new water blaster for washing my house down and for general use
what is the best out of petrol or electric
i have briefly looked at the dewalt ones
A long extension brush with a cleaning solution is better for cleaning the house than a waterblaster. Waterblaster is easier, but not as effective. The only thing I use the waterblaster for these days is cleaning the deck (not meant to use it for that) and the concrete.
We are getting our house plastered and it needs to be very clean
And have you looked into the best methods into cleaning the exterior of the house? I'll tell you now, a waterblaster isn't it...
As per your other threads you've opened on here you need to provide additional information like budget and more information with what you're doing...
did you have a look at a previous thread?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=240991
Just remember, if you do get a water blaster...
set it all up and then pull the trigger, hold it down, turn on the water (whilst still keeping the trigger open/spraying)......a low spray will come... keep holding that down and then turn on the power.... and away you go.
When you finish, keep the trigger held down......turn off the power, then turn off the water and let go of the trigger.
Why? This lets go of the pressure on the ball bearings and if you dont respect this method....you soon find the unit wont pump water anymore as the ball bearings on the intake will get stuck.
(thats what my Karcher manual told me about 20 years ago.....and I still have the same unit).
Absolutely top tip, thanks for that. It is totally logical when you see it written down.
I switched from petrol to a 2600psi electric a few years back and there's pro's and cons
Petrol are a lot noisier but you get the job done soooooo much quicker, electric is a lot quieter and easier to store/move around but man I seriously estimate it takes like 2-3x longer to do big jobs like your driveway / house. even with a 2600psi electric it just doesn't have the same sort of grunt or water width [for lack of a better term] of a petrol
Electric is definitely a bit easier on things like outdoor furniture though
that's more related to flow rate over it being petrol or electric.
Put a "patio" cleaner on the water blaster and its pretty damn quick no matter which option you go with.
I would ask the contractor who is undertaking the plastering to also organise the cleaning. Doing it yourself only gives them an easy out if the plaster starts to fail.
ya, I picked the highest flow rate electric I could find at Mitre10 the karcher k7 premium which is 8.5l/m but it's still doesn't have the grunt of my old no name petrol washer. good for washing the cars and outdoor furniture but when it comes to drive way or cleaning the path on the side of the house it takes a lot more time and effort. it's kinda tilting me now im writing about it that I just didn't buy another petrol one hah
Best advice i can give when looking for a water blaster is to get a water cooled one. The little cheap ones are air cooled and die very quickly. Petrol ones are more for commercial use so for home use, stick to the electric ones as they require less maintenance. I have a Karcher K3 or K4 and it has been solid, however, i pay someone to wash the house :)
do you use the wand or a patio/surface cleaner?
I have a Kranzle 2160TST electric pressure washer which has 11l/m flow rate. I clean my driveway and deck with the round/patio cleaner accessory, and it cleans it very quickly. It is all about the flow rate with pressure washers.
