tar34

11 posts

Geek


#295767 21-Apr-2022 17:13
need a new water blaster for washing my house down and for general use

 

what is the best out of   petrol or electric  

 

i have briefly looked at the dewalt ones 

timmmay
18533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2905023 21-Apr-2022 17:14
A long extension brush with a cleaning solution is better for cleaning the house than a waterblaster. Waterblaster is easier, but not as effective. The only thing I use the waterblaster for these days is cleaning the deck (not meant to use it for that) and the concrete.

tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2905026 21-Apr-2022 17:19
We are getting our house plastered and it needs to be very clean 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905029 21-Apr-2022 17:26
And have you looked into the best methods into cleaning the exterior of the house? I'll tell you now, a waterblaster isn't it...

 

As per your other threads you've opened on here you need to provide additional information like budget and more information with what you're doing...




Jase2985
11581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905105 21-Apr-2022 19:36
did you have a look at a previous thread?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=240991


Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905158 22-Apr-2022 06:53
Just remember, if you do get a water blaster...

 

 

 

set it all up and then pull the trigger, hold it down, turn on the water (whilst still keeping the trigger open/spraying)......a low spray will come... keep holding that down and then turn on the power.... and away you go.

 

When you finish, keep the trigger held down......turn off the power, then turn off the water and let go of the trigger.

 

 

 

Why?  This lets go of the pressure on the ball bearings and if you dont respect this method....you soon find the unit wont pump water anymore as the ball bearings on the intake will get stuck. 

 

 

 

(thats what my Karcher manual told me about 20 years ago.....and I still have the same unit). 

 

 

cshwone
893 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2905184 22-Apr-2022 08:21
Goosey:

 

Just remember, if you do get a water blaster...

 

 

 

set it all up and then pull the trigger, hold it down, turn on the water (whilst still keeping the trigger open/spraying)......a low spray will come... keep holding that down and then turn on the power.... and away you go.

 

When you finish, keep the trigger held down......turn off the power, then turn off the water and let go of the trigger.

 

 

 

Why?  This lets go of the pressure on the ball bearings and if you dont respect this method....you soon find the unit wont pump water anymore as the ball bearings on the intake will get stuck. 

 

 

 

(thats what my Karcher manual told me about 20 years ago.....and I still have the same unit). 

 

 

 

 

Absolutely top tip, thanks for that. It is totally logical when you see it written down.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905205 22-Apr-2022 09:51
I switched from petrol to a 2600psi electric a few years back and there's pro's and cons

 

Petrol are a lot noisier but you get the job done soooooo much quicker, electric is a lot quieter and easier to store/move around but man I seriously estimate it takes like 2-3x longer to do big jobs like your driveway / house. even with a 2600psi electric it just doesn't have the same sort of grunt or water width [for lack of a better term] of a petrol

 

Electric is definitely a bit easier on things like outdoor furniture though

 

 



Jase2985
11581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905257 22-Apr-2022 10:14
dt:

 

I switched from petrol to a 2600psi electric a few years back and there's pro's and cons

 

Petrol are a lot noisier but you get the job done soooooo much quicker, electric is a lot quieter and easier to store/move around but man I seriously estimate it takes like 2-3x longer to do big jobs like your driveway / house. even with a 2600psi electric it just doesn't have the same sort of grunt or water width [for lack of a better term] of a petrol

 

Electric is definitely a bit easier on things like outdoor furniture though

 

 

 

 

that's more related to flow rate over it being petrol or electric.

 

Put a "patio" cleaner on the water blaster and its pretty damn quick no matter which option you go with.

Senecio
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2905310 22-Apr-2022 10:37
tar34:

 

We are getting our house plastered and it needs to be very clean 

 

 

 

 

I would ask the contractor who is undertaking the plastering to also organise the cleaning. Doing it yourself only gives them an easy out if the plaster starts to fail.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2905314 22-Apr-2022 10:44
Jase2985:

 

that's more related to flow rate over it being petrol or electric.

 

Put a "patio" cleaner on the water blaster and its pretty damn quick no matter which option you go with.

 

 

 

 

ya, I picked the highest flow rate electric I could find at Mitre10 the karcher k7 premium which is 8.5l/m but it's still doesn't have the grunt of my old no name petrol washer. good for washing the cars and outdoor furniture but when it comes to drive way or cleaning the path on the side of the house it takes a lot more time and effort. it's kinda tilting me now im writing about it that I just didn't buy another petrol one hah

t0ny
344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2905317 22-Apr-2022 10:49
Best advice i can give when looking for a water blaster is to get a water cooled one. The little cheap ones are air cooled and die very quickly. Petrol ones are more for commercial use so for home use, stick to the electric ones as they require less maintenance. I have a Karcher K3 or K4 and it has been solid, however, i pay someone to wash the house :)

Jase2985
11581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905338 22-Apr-2022 11:20
dt:

 

Jase2985:

 

that's more related to flow rate over it being petrol or electric.

 

Put a "patio" cleaner on the water blaster and its pretty damn quick no matter which option you go with.

 

 

 

 

ya, I picked the highest flow rate electric I could find at Mitre10 the karcher k7 premium which is 8.5l/m but it's still doesn't have the grunt of my old no name petrol washer. good for washing the cars and outdoor furniture but when it comes to drive way or cleaning the path on the side of the house it takes a lot more time and effort. it's kinda tilting me now im writing about it that I just didn't buy another petrol one hah

 

 

do you use the wand or a patio/surface cleaner?

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2905341 22-Apr-2022 11:28
dt:

 

ya, I picked the highest flow rate electric I could find at Mitre10 the karcher k7 premium which is 8.5l/m but it's still doesn't have the grunt of my old no name petrol washer. good for washing the cars and outdoor furniture but when it comes to drive way or cleaning the path on the side of the house it takes a lot more time and effort. it's kinda tilting me now im writing about it that I just didn't buy another petrol one hah

 

 

I have a Kranzle 2160TST electric pressure washer which has 11l/m flow rate. I clean my driveway and deck with the round/patio cleaner accessory, and it cleans it very quickly. It is all about the flow rate with pressure washers. 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

sonyxperiageek
2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2905393 22-Apr-2022 13:46
Anybody have one of these models? https://www.bunnings.co.nz/karcher-k4-premium-full-control-water-blaster_p6270795

Are they any good?




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

shrub
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2905412 22-Apr-2022 14:42
I'd just hire a petrol for the day. you will likely only use it a couple times a year and a petrol is alot more efficient

