Hi everyone,
Looking for Sparky advice to confirm my thinking please.
Building a Sleepout / Garden Office Cabin and want to supply electricity to it in a formal way (rather than cord out the window etc).
The most common approach is to install Caravan sockets on both the cabin and house exteriors, then run a caravan lead between the two.
Looking at this sort of thing, 16A IP65/67, surface mounted onto my brick cladding and cabin outside wall.
Will install and run a separate feed from the house board dedicated to this purpose.
Cabin will have it's own mini DB to cover lighting and power outlets separately etc.
Questions are:
- Do I need an isolating switch on the outside Caravan supply socket?
- Do I need an RCD on this feed back at the main house board?
Anyone done something like this previously and have any feedback?
Thanks!