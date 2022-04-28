Hi everyone,



Looking for Sparky advice to confirm my thinking please.



Building a Sleepout / Garden Office Cabin and want to supply electricity to it in a formal way (rather than cord out the window etc).

The most common approach is to install Caravan sockets on both the cabin and house exteriors, then run a caravan lead between the two.







Looking at this sort of thing, 16A IP65/67, surface mounted onto my brick cladding and cabin outside wall.





Will install and run a separate feed from the house board dedicated to this purpose.

Cabin will have it's own mini DB to cover lighting and power outlets separately etc.

Questions are:

Do I need an isolating switch on the outside Caravan supply socket?

Do I need an RCD on this feed back at the main house board?





Anyone done something like this previously and have any feedback?

Thanks!