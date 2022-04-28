Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shrapz

#295849 28-Apr-2022 22:16
Looking at adding some privacy tints to our front windows as well as bedrooms, the tint that reflects out in the daytime, not worried about night time as the curtains will be closed.

 

We got a quote to have someone come in and do it, which was about $3500, me being a keen DIY'er, I'm thinking nah, I will give it a go first and hopefully save some money, the left over can go in the beer fund. If a ruin a few sets of tint along the way, surely it will be cheaper in the long run...

 

 

 

Has anyone done this themselves and can throw a few pointers? Keen to understand quality around the tint themselves. Looking at Amazon, most tints from cheapest to expensive are generally 4 - 4.5 star rated based on reviews, so wondering if there is much of a difference between the lot, or just go cheapest / mid range?

 

 

 

Also keen to understand who are good suppliers for this in NZ, one window is large (approx 1.5m x 1m) and I have struggled to find the correct size tint in stock on Amazon or anywhere else for that matter. 

 

 

 

Appreciate any advice!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
  #2908058 28-Apr-2022 22:25
The commercial/better film seem a lot less likely to crease at the slightest dust lump adjustment or accidental movement when applying. A lot more forgiving

 

I helped someone apply smoke film to their garage. It was a real mission to wash the windows /properly/ multiple times before applying and still discover the odd spec of dust or paint in a corner make bubbles despite using proper water process

Jaxson
  #2908121 29-Apr-2022 09:16
I've done all windows down 2 sides of my house, for both privacy and sun protection over summer where the rooms got ridickulously hot.

 

 

 

Purchased from Aliexpress.  First lot only lasted about 2 years but was easy enough to replace later on.  Second lot from a different supplier has been much better.

 

 

 

Installation is not hard once you get your head around it.

You'll need scissors, a craft knife, a water spray bottle with water and some dishwashing detergent, a ruler or set square even, and finally a squeegee.

Clean your windows, including a scrape over with a razor or similar in case there are any lumps on the window.  Recommend a towel laid over the window sill.  Start with the window you'll see least.

Measure up the window tint film so it's close with say min 5 cm all around.  Cut so it's manageable, not to fit.

Spray the window with the water solution so it's quite wet.

Put cellotape on nearby either side of the film near a corner, and when you pull these apart you'll fine a clear sheet comes off one side of the film.  That side goes on the window and the clear cover goes in the bin.

Apply the film near the top and push lightly into position.  You'll find the rest of the film will just grab the window and work it's way down.  Make sure the top is aligned properly and the rest should take care of itself.  

Spray the back of the film surface and glide your squeegee over it to push the water bubbles out, not too hard so you move or scratch the film, but enough to achieve a relatively bubble free adhesion.

Then start trimming up the edges, starting by cutting in from a corner and eventually so you are trimming each edge away with a knife.  Continue until all edges are trimmed, leaving a 2mm type gap all the way around.

Can spray again (helps the squeegee glide) and double check there are no major bubbles left.

Worst part for me was usually the bottom where it was common to see dirt from the window rubber work it's way up under the film during the installation process.  In a couple of occasions I lifted the film there to wipe underneath.

If the film fold harshly you will get a crease there over time, so do take care.
It's a two person job if you're new to it, but even then I got help managing the film until it was on the window and then asked them to leave for the sake of everyone's sanity whilst I worked on the trimming detail.

Heaps of YouTube material on this, but above should give an idea.

Does take time but cost me about $200 on materials.
Proper 3M tint would likely be better but I have honestly been ok with the product I've applied.  
If it shows signs of wear I'll repeat in a few years sort of thing.
Your requirements may vary.

eracode
  #2908184 29-Apr-2022 10:07
Coincidentally last weekend I did two large panes in our upstairs bedroom with frosted film, primarily for privacy rather than sun protection. I did exactly as @Jaxson describes. Used Pillar film from Bunnings. Because of the window sizes, I couldn’t get both windows out of one roll and had to buy two 2m x 0.9m rolls - total cost of job was $50. Even though I say it myself, it’s a perfect job.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/pillar-products-900mm-x-2m-premium-static-solar-frost-window-film_p3962499

 


 

 




FineWine
  #2908185 29-Apr-2022 10:10
Had our kitchen x 3 and home office x 2 done in Dec 2015. Then in mid 2021 noticed that the kitchen windows were starting look like psoriasis (silver sparkles). Rang the original supplier & fitters and it was replaced under life time occupancy warranty.

 

The product was supplied by MEP Films out of Auckland.

 

The original cost was $430 this included removing previous owners old film.




Shrapz

  #2908201 29-Apr-2022 11:01
Thank you for the detail! Will check out Aliexpress :D

  #2908427 29-Apr-2022 19:33
Had our kitchen x 3 and home office x 2 done in Dec 2015. Then in mid 2021 noticed that the kitchen windows were starting look like psoriasis (silver sparkles). Rang the original supplier & fitters and it was replaced under life time occupancy warranty.

 

The product was supplied by MEP Films out of Auckland.

 

The original cost was $430 this included removing previous owners old film.

 

 

Was just going to mention something similar, if you're being charged $3,500 then either they're re-glazing as well or you're being ripped off, it should be a few hundred dollars unless you're doing every window in the house. Typically they'll come and measure and quote, then when you accept the work turn up with pre-cut film and apply it. The stuff we've had at the Casa has lasted close to ten years without any problems, I'd pay extra and get decent-quality stuff, not something off Aliexpress which will fall apart after a few years of our UV.

Shrapz

  #2908688 30-Apr-2022 17:06
Thanks, guys, quote definitely does not include reglazing. So looks like it is the latter! Small towns, love it.



phrozenpenguin
  #2914336 15-May-2022 21:49
Was going to say the same - $3,500 seems excessive. Get another quote?

