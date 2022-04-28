Looking at adding some privacy tints to our front windows as well as bedrooms, the tint that reflects out in the daytime, not worried about night time as the curtains will be closed.
We got a quote to have someone come in and do it, which was about $3500, me being a keen DIY'er, I'm thinking nah, I will give it a go first and hopefully save some money, the left over can go in the beer fund. If a ruin a few sets of tint along the way, surely it will be cheaper in the long run...
Has anyone done this themselves and can throw a few pointers? Keen to understand quality around the tint themselves. Looking at Amazon, most tints from cheapest to expensive are generally 4 - 4.5 star rated based on reviews, so wondering if there is much of a difference between the lot, or just go cheapest / mid range?
Also keen to understand who are good suppliers for this in NZ, one window is large (approx 1.5m x 1m) and I have struggled to find the correct size tint in stock on Amazon or anywhere else for that matter.
Appreciate any advice!