I've done all windows down 2 sides of my house, for both privacy and sun protection over summer where the rooms got ridickulously hot.

Purchased from Aliexpress. First lot only lasted about 2 years but was easy enough to replace later on. Second lot from a different supplier has been much better.

Installation is not hard once you get your head around it.



You'll need scissors, a craft knife, a water spray bottle with water and some dishwashing detergent, a ruler or set square even, and finally a squeegee.



Clean your windows, including a scrape over with a razor or similar in case there are any lumps on the window. Recommend a towel laid over the window sill. Start with the window you'll see least.



Measure up the window tint film so it's close with say min 5 cm all around. Cut so it's manageable, not to fit.



Spray the window with the water solution so it's quite wet.



Put cellotape on nearby either side of the film near a corner, and when you pull these apart you'll fine a clear sheet comes off one side of the film. That side goes on the window and the clear cover goes in the bin.



Apply the film near the top and push lightly into position. You'll find the rest of the film will just grab the window and work it's way down. Make sure the top is aligned properly and the rest should take care of itself.



Spray the back of the film surface and glide your squeegee over it to push the water bubbles out, not too hard so you move or scratch the film, but enough to achieve a relatively bubble free adhesion.



Then start trimming up the edges, starting by cutting in from a corner and eventually so you are trimming each edge away with a knife. Continue until all edges are trimmed, leaving a 2mm type gap all the way around.



Can spray again (helps the squeegee glide) and double check there are no major bubbles left.



Worst part for me was usually the bottom where it was common to see dirt from the window rubber work it's way up under the film during the installation process. In a couple of occasions I lifted the film there to wipe underneath.



If the film fold harshly you will get a crease there over time, so do take care.

It's a two person job if you're new to it, but even then I got help managing the film until it was on the window and then asked them to leave for the sake of everyone's sanity whilst I worked on the trimming detail.



Heaps of YouTube material on this, but above should give an idea.



Does take time but cost me about $200 on materials.

Proper 3M tint would likely be better but I have honestly been ok with the product I've applied.

If it shows signs of wear I'll repeat in a few years sort of thing.

Your requirements may vary.



