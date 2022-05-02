Lizard1977

The house I bought has a garage with a roller door. The garage is about 25-30 years old, and I'm looking to add an automatic opener to the garage door to avoid those dashes through the rain to unlock and open the door.

I found an old (2013) thread (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=119546) which identifies three brands that were worthy at the time - Garador/Dominator, and Conqueror, all about the same price. Does anyone have any more up-to-date opinions about reliable brands for garage door openers?

I'm also keen to have whatever opener I go for be compatible with my smart home system (Home Assistant). I'm still relatively new to the HA game, but I could see value in having notifications if the garage door is left open at a certain time (could be done with a simple door/window sensor), and also the ability to remotely close it if it was open when it shouldn't be. Are there any brands which are smart out of the box, or are there good options for adding more "open" smart functionality separate from the actual unit?