Lizard1977

Garage door opener + smarts
#295889 2-May-2022 16:07
The house I bought has a garage with a roller door.  The garage is about 25-30 years old, and I'm looking to add an automatic opener to the garage door to avoid those dashes through the rain to unlock and open the door.  

 

I found an old (2013) thread (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=119546) which identifies three brands that were worthy at the time - Garador/Dominator, and Conqueror, all about the same price.  Does anyone have any more up-to-date opinions about reliable brands for garage door openers?

 

I'm also keen to have whatever opener I go for be compatible with my smart home system (Home Assistant).  I'm still relatively new to the HA game, but I could see value in having notifications if the garage door is left open at a certain time (could be done with a simple door/window sensor), and also the ability to remotely close it if it was open when it shouldn't be.  Are there any brands which are smart out of the box, or are there good options for adding more "open" smart functionality separate from the actual unit?

  #2909415 2-May-2022 16:27
Garador/Dominator gave us a decent quote last year for replacement/fitting of a new garage door with opener. 

 

I'd say the info is probably still relevant for them




  #2909417 2-May-2022 16:32
Plenty of tuya/smart life openers with reed switch state reporting. Mains plug in or 5v. Powered.

I got one recently for a lil over $30. Which should be fine with HA. Homekit is more fussy.

There are addon options for the big players mentioned above it seems at time of install. But expect them to meet safety standards and require beam obstruction detection etc

  #2909492 2-May-2022 20:07
Much more recent thread here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=73&topicId=291851

