Anything with lamp holders on the round plate will have a switched output from the sensor available in a joiner. But on a couple of recent ones I got (the cheap ones only last a few years) that came with LED lamps they had a fuse in the wire on the input to the sensor head. Not sure what the rating was because it was under heatshrink. That may be a problem as they have changed the labels on them to say 2x20w max so it might be a really low fuse to stop people doing this.

A separate sensor is very cheap at the hardware chains and you can then put whatever light you like beside it.

Otherwise deta have a wifi controlled one which is how I have other lights operate off the sensors, just set an automation up in the app that when the sensor light is on, then other lights turn on, when sensor light is off, other lights turn off (well for the carport ones go back to dim warm white) Comes with horrible daylight low CRI lamps in it so I swapped those out. BTW anyone want a whole lot of aweful PAR38 LEDs?