We currently have an old Securimax LHT0091 outdoor sensor light, unfortunately it got knocked during a house repaint and the mounting panel is poked, lights are still working fine.
Securimax has become Simix and the closest equivalent fitting plate looks to be a LH0332 but they are no longer doing the slave light function (turn on separate light at the same time) so I would rather not spend $200+ just to get a new fitting plate (they don't sell them separately) and not use the new lights.
None of the usual retail outlets seem to have anything, anyone know of an outdoor security sensor light that also offers slave light function or where to get a hold of a mounting plate?