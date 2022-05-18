Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Central heating floor vent replacements
SNicolle

#296078 18-May-2022 20:02
New house has brivis  gas central heating. Keen to fix up some of the grills/registers and possibly some spares for future proofing/wear and tear. 
any recommendations on easy and cost effective places to source these?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2915785 18-May-2022 20:51
I have to ask, is it easier to ask here on GZ than it is to google this yourself? I know nothing about these products but found the answer in the very first hit in the search I did just now. In fact every hit on the first page of google results had an answer to your query.




SNicolle

  #2915808 18-May-2022 22:44
Not an unreasonable question, I was interested in others experiences in what I thought was possibly a common problem. Like many things these forums can provide good tips or discussion to save money. I did have a good google and was underwhelmed by the likely cost of 4-6 units and most links will require a follow up with a supplier. Was looking for a quick win. Still am…

mattenz
  #2920645 30-May-2022 21:54
Amazon is probably cheaper than anywhere in NZ.

