New house has brivis gas central heating. Keen to fix up some of the grills/registers and possibly some spares for future proofing/wear and tear.
any recommendations on easy and cost effective places to source these?
I have to ask, is it easier to ask here on GZ than it is to google this yourself? I know nothing about these products but found the answer in the very first hit in the search I did just now. In fact every hit on the first page of google results had an answer to your query.
Not an unreasonable question, I was interested in others experiences in what I thought was possibly a common problem. Like many things these forums can provide good tips or discussion to save money. I did have a good google and was underwhelmed by the likely cost of 4-6 units and most links will require a follow up with a supplier. Was looking for a quick win. Still am…
Amazon is probably cheaper than anywhere in NZ.