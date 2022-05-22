Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHard floor cleaner/mop machines
nofam

1073 posts

Uber Geek


#296110 22-May-2022 14:34
Send private message

Am looking at getting something like the Bissell CrossWave Max or Karcher FC range of floor cleaner for the polished concrete in our kitchen/dining/living area and was wondering if anyone had experience with them, in general and particularly for polished concrete?  As per usual, reviews are pretty contradictory, so I don't really want to spend ~$700 on something that leaves a streaky mess.  I was told when we built not to use any kind of cleaner as anything that's not pH-neutral will cause the floor to lose it's gloss, and so far so good.

 

 

 

I've just been using a cheap spray mop for now, but with child #2 approaching a year and being a 'food flinger', cleaning up currently is a pick up, sweep, wipe and mop process, so an all-in-one has appeal.

Create new topic

neb

neb
6635 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918091 24-May-2022 18:30
Send private message

How old is child #1? Can they hold a mop? You may already have the solution at hand.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
mentor
112 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918133 24-May-2022 19:52
Send private message

We had a Bissel steam mop spent around 250ish used maybe twice. Nothing beats a mop bucket from Bunnings/Mitre10.

We found the steam mop very cumbersome to use compared to just filling the mop bucket with hot water and cleaner of choice (a few squirts of Janola in our case).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 