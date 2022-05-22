Am looking at getting something like the Bissell CrossWave Max or Karcher FC range of floor cleaner for the polished concrete in our kitchen/dining/living area and was wondering if anyone had experience with them, in general and particularly for polished concrete? As per usual, reviews are pretty contradictory, so I don't really want to spend ~$700 on something that leaves a streaky mess. I was told when we built not to use any kind of cleaner as anything that's not pH-neutral will cause the floor to lose it's gloss, and so far so good.

I've just been using a cheap spray mop for now, but with child #2 approaching a year and being a 'food flinger', cleaning up currently is a pick up, sweep, wipe and mop process, so an all-in-one has appeal.