Stu1: rabba: Hi, Was planning on swapping out a shaver socket with an RCD socket in the bathroom. What I have discovered is the socket is wired off one of my lighting circuits so it looks like I will need to get a sparky in to drop a new line and connect it to one of the power circuits given a hairdryer would be borderline on amperage. Question; is this common practice to have shaver plugs on lightning circuits or just some cowboy wiring? Cheers



Couldn’t the sparky connect a RCD at the mains? Then wire up a normal plug in the bathroom? . We found power sockets running off lighting during a reno , must of been relaxed certification back in the day





could be done, but due to a lighting circuit typically been 1.0mm the circuit breaker would have to be 6A - too small to run a hair dryer.

Back in the 70's and 80's when shaver sockets were common, they were usually wired off a light circuit in 1.0mm due to the small load of a shaver it would not cause any overload issues, but converting to a regular socket to run a hair dryer - run a new circuit.