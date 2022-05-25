Just purchased a SmartVU wifi switch with 2 switches on it. I had to buy the two as the single switch model was sold out (and hey, it could be used later if required).

In the room it's going into, there's a wired light coming from the ceiling which this will be used to control. There's also a lamp in the room (plugged into a separate wall socket) with a wifi bulb in it.

With this switch do you think it's possible to not wire the second switch but program it to communicate with that bulb that's in the lamp?