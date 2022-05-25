Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCan a two gang wifi wall switch control a wired light & a wifi bulb in a lamp?
AklBen

71 posts

Master Geek


#296152 25-May-2022 14:31
Send private message

Just purchased a SmartVU wifi switch with 2 switches on it. I had to buy the two as the single switch model was sold out (and hey, it could be used later if required).

 

In the room it's going into, there's a wired light coming from the ceiling which this will be used to control. There's also a lamp in the room (plugged into a separate wall socket) with a wifi bulb in it.

 

With this switch do you think it's possible to not wire the second switch but program it to communicate with that bulb that's in the lamp?

Create new topic
richms
25327 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2918422 25-May-2022 15:06
Send private message

It looks like tuya gear, so check it sets up in the tuyasmart app or smartlife and if so, then yeah you just leave nothing physically connected to the switch and set up rules to toggle the lamps with the switch. Its pretty close to instant with tuya doing the connection. 

 

Dont bother with IFTTT to do it as that is very laggy at the best of times, so you will need lamps that also will work in Tuya - assuming the smartvu ones will work with tuya. A few OEMs lock their gear to only their own apps and I have never bought anything from smartvu




Richard rich.ms

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
AklBen

71 posts

Master Geek


  #2918656 25-May-2022 21:37
Send private message

Thanks! Yep set it up and I can see it's possible. However as I bought a Tapo/TP-link bulb for the lamp it won't work in the Smart Life app. I'll head out and get one that's compatible. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 