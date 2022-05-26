Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296163 26-May-2022 10:25
Hi any recommendations for basin mixer taps on low pressure how water system. Most reduce hot water flow considerably.
Thanks.

Hammerer
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918747 26-May-2022 11:20
We haven’t bought a new mixer for a decade but before that we had several installed from 1993-2012. The Australasian designed brands such as Methven and Caroma were best but pricey. Foreno says they are designed here but the cold water restriction on two of their mixers is too noisy for us but we haven’t replaced them.

 

We have low pressure hot water and we didn’t notice restriction of flow for hot water. We have a mixed pressure system because cold water is mains pressure. So our mixers have a restriction on the cold water flow to try to match the lower flow of hot water. The main difference we notice is the noise level.

 

But we are at the high-end of the low-pressure range because we use an adjustable pressure-reducing valve before the hot water cylinder. If you have low pressure from a header tank then I can imagine that might cause mixers to restrict the low-pressure flow.

RunningMan
7083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918940 26-May-2022 14:04
What pressure cold? Do you want a mixer or individual taps?

SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2919193 26-May-2022 22:05
A mixer tap. I don't think separate taps with a common spout is a mixer, if that is what you are meaning.



SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2919196 26-May-2022 22:11
I just put in a pedestal basin with a mixer tap. Compared to my previous separate hot and taps, the flow of hot has reduced considerably. I think there are mixers that are for low pressure hw, but do they work, and what is it about them that makes them any different?

Bung
4642 posts

Uber Geek


  #2919207 26-May-2022 22:57
I had one mixer on a sink that had a bigger diameter hose and holes in the valve for the hot. Generally there's limited space in the ceramic disc valve so there will always be more restriction than a tap. Methven have a design where high pressure cold pulls the low pressure hot through the valve. That gave a higher flow rate than the other shower that was equal low pressure. Most other mixers claiming to be suitable for unequal pressure just have fĺow restrictors for the cold inlet.

Hammerer
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2919211 26-May-2022 23:19
Bung: Generally there's limited space in the ceramic disc valve so there will always be more restriction than a tap.

 

I was forgetting that ceramic valves do have a smaller opening but in practice we found the restriction of mains-pressure cold water is more limiting. We don’t notice the difference for hot water because ceramic is a half turn to fully open and washer is normally only one turn open so flow rates are similar. We would probably notice a lower flow if we had ceramic for the bath mixer.

SRP

SRP

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2919213 26-May-2022 23:26
Thanks for that info. That mixer tap you had sounds like what I am after. Yes I have heard about the showers with improved flow of the hot water. It's a pity they don't do that for basin and sink taps.
I will have to do some more enquiries to find one that works.



nickb800
2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2919268 27-May-2022 06:08
Try looking for taps which are 'unrated' or 0-1 stars for water efficiency

