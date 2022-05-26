We haven’t bought a new mixer for a decade but before that we had several installed from 1993-2012. The Australasian designed brands such as Methven and Caroma were best but pricey. Foreno says they are designed here but the cold water restriction on two of their mixers is too noisy for us but we haven’t replaced them.

We have low pressure hot water and we didn’t notice restriction of flow for hot water. We have a mixed pressure system because cold water is mains pressure. So our mixers have a restriction on the cold water flow to try to match the lower flow of hot water. The main difference we notice is the noise level.

But we are at the high-end of the low-pressure range because we use an adjustable pressure-reducing valve before the hot water cylinder. If you have low pressure from a header tank then I can imagine that might cause mixers to restrict the low-pressure flow.