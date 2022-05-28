Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhat's good for portable home heating/space heating?
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#296184 28-May-2022 11:08
Send private message

Now that the cold weather has finally arrived here in Palmy, I'm discovering exactly how warm (or cold) my new house is. It's a 1960s ex state house with insulation in floor and ceiling, and about 80% double glazed. There's one source of heating - a heat pump in the lounge - but it doesn't do much for the kitchen, the hallway or the bedrooms. For the short term, while I work out a more long term solution (maybe a ducted heat pump or similar) I was going to get a couple of space heaters. None of the rooms are larger than 18m2, so I was looking at 1500-2000W oil column heaters which I've found to be good in the past. But what about things like the Goldair panel heaters for the hallway? They're just 425W but they're relatively unobtrusive so won't get in the way in the hall.

All suggestions welcome.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
timmmay
18383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2919675 28-May-2022 11:34
Send private message quote this post

Fan heaters with directed air can be quite effective. Oil or panel heaters send heat straight up so they take a long time to heat up a room and have to be left on for quite a while to be useful.

If you are considering ducted heating have a read of my thread about it. If you can't find it I can post a link once I'm at the computer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 