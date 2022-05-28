Lizard1977

Now that the cold weather has finally arrived here in Palmy, I'm discovering exactly how warm (or cold) my new house is. It's a 1960s ex state house with insulation in floor and ceiling, and about 80% double glazed. There's one source of heating - a heat pump in the lounge - but it doesn't do much for the kitchen, the hallway or the bedrooms. For the short term, while I work out a more long term solution (maybe a ducted heat pump or similar) I was going to get a couple of space heaters. None of the rooms are larger than 18m2, so I was looking at 1500-2000W oil column heaters which I've found to be good in the past. But what about things like the Goldair panel heaters for the hallway? They're just 425W but they're relatively unobtrusive so won't get in the way in the hall.



All suggestions welcome.