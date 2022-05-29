I'm trying a new switch board using an Arduino board. The only issue is I have more switches which required the 'power' supply than female ports available on the board. I understand the way around this and the need for ground power is to 'daisy chain' them. I've also been told to solder them.
Long term all good but as a trial - is there a better way? Something like these?
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/16-way-idc-line-socket/p/PS0985
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/60-amp-12-way-screw-terminal-strip/p/HM3204
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cables-connectors/terminal-blocks-headers/c/1H?sort=popularity-desc&q
Any ideas? I have a heap of F-M jumpers.