A handy way to make temporary connections is a breadboard: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/mega-prototype-shield-with-breadboard-for-arduino/p/XC4416?pos=3&queryId=9a2880e93ca401f5f8de09fec419545d

The white bit shown in the photo.

The breadboard usually has a long connector side suitable for + DC and another strip opposite suitable for ground.

I wouldn't recommend the one shown, but a larger one with power strips as well, like this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32711841420.html?

Soldering the power to the switches in a daisy chain will work too, but be less flexible. You can always unsolder things so no big deal really.