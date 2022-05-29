Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYArduino Daisy Chain 5V power & ground
#296202 29-May-2022 20:46
I'm trying a new switch board using an Arduino board. The only issue is I have more switches which required the 'power' supply than female ports available on the board. I understand the way around this and the need for ground power is to 'daisy chain' them. I've also been told to solder them.

 

 

 

Long term all good but as a trial - is there a better way? Something like these?

 

 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/16-way-idc-line-socket/p/PS0985

 

 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/60-amp-12-way-screw-terminal-strip/p/HM3204

 

 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/cables-connectors/terminal-blocks-headers/c/1H?sort=popularity-desc&q

 

 

 

Any ideas? I have a heap of F-M jumpers.

  #2920176 29-May-2022 21:45
A handy way to make temporary connections is a breadboard: https://www.jaycar.co.nz/mega-prototype-shield-with-breadboard-for-arduino/p/XC4416?pos=3&queryId=9a2880e93ca401f5f8de09fec419545d

 

The white bit shown in the photo.

 

The breadboard usually has a long connector side suitable for + DC and another strip opposite suitable for ground.

 

I wouldn't recommend the one shown, but a larger one with power strips as well, like this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32711841420.html?

 

 

 

Soldering the power to the switches in a daisy chain will work too, but be less flexible. You can always unsolder things so no big deal really.




