Hi All,

Working on making my newly purchased 1930s bungalow more energy efficient and have a few questions about insulation (Particularly underfloor insulation).

Being a old house, at some point it has been extended resulting in difference ground clearances, any way I had a consultant from Brightr come and quote. Part of the house was too low to be insulated (29cm between ground & bearer) so was quoted $1,623 for ~42sqm of Underfloor insulation (Mammoth R1.5) and a Moisture Barrier where this could be installed (this would leave ~90sqm with no underfloor insulation which are are the main living areas & 2 of the bedrooms).

In addition, I've recently identified that parts of the house don't have wall insulation, and the ceiling insulation is a bit "Iffy" in parts (Some Gaps and I've just replaced Halogen down lights with Leds)

So i'm after a few bits of advice:

Is the quoted $1,623 reasonable for ~42sqm of R1.5 insulation and a moisture barrier

Are there any solutions out there for low clearance underfloor insulation (Google hasn't been helping)

Would you priorities additional ceiling and then retrofit wall insulation before underfloor?

Note: I also asked about ducted Heat pump (House came with 2 un-flued plumbed Gas heaters which have been placed with electric) but was advised that supply is an issue and they are not doing Ducted heat-pumps at the moment.

Appreciate any help and advice.