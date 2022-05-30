Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHelp Insulation advice needed!
Klysznz

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296216 30-May-2022 21:22
Send private message quote this post

Hi All, 

 

Working on making my newly purchased 1930s bungalow more energy efficient and have a few questions about insulation (Particularly underfloor insulation).

 

Being a old house, at some point it has been extended resulting in difference ground clearances, any way I had a consultant from Brightr come and quote. Part of the house was too low to be insulated (29cm between ground & bearer) so was quoted $1,623 for ~42sqm of Underfloor insulation (Mammoth R1.5) and a Moisture Barrier where this could be installed (this would leave ~90sqm with no underfloor insulation which are are the main living areas & 2 of the bedrooms).

 

In addition, I've recently identified that parts of the house don't have wall insulation, and the ceiling insulation is a bit "Iffy" in parts (Some Gaps and I've just replaced Halogen down lights with Leds)

 

So i'm after a few bits of advice: 

 

  • Is the quoted $1,623 reasonable for ~42sqm of R1.5 insulation and a moisture barrier
  • Are there any solutions out there for low clearance underfloor insulation (Google hasn't been helping)
  • Would you priorities additional ceiling and then retrofit wall insulation before underfloor?  

Note: I also asked about ducted Heat pump (House came with 2 un-flued plumbed Gas heaters which have been placed with electric) but was advised that supply is an issue and they are not doing Ducted heat-pumps at the moment. 

 

Appreciate any help and advice.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
timmmay
18386 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2920643 30-May-2022 21:30
Send private message quote this post

That's more expensive than when I had mine done in 2007, but maybe consider whether you'd want to do it yourself and how long it'd take, plus cost of materials. It's pretty horrible under many houses. Someone else might have more recent experience. The vapor barrier made a big difference at my place, we could get to about 80% of the underfloor.

 

I couldn't find any solution for low ground clearance other than to dig it out, but that can obviously cause problems. Interested in what others say here.

 

I would absolutely do ceiling insulation first. I would probably do double ceiling insulation before I did wall or underfloor, based on my experience with my weatherboard house which is probably similar age to yours. Ceiling makes the biggest difference by far. Wall and underfloor help, but not like ceiling insulation does. Any gaps in the insulation are a big problem, make sure there's no gaps at all.

 

I wrote a thread about ducted heat pumps here.

k1w1k1d
991 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2920651 30-May-2022 22:16
Send private message quote this post

We had R1.8 Mammoth underfloor insulation and moisture barrier done in February. Cost $1870 for 115m2.

vexxxboy
3814 posts

Uber Geek


  #2920652 30-May-2022 22:28
Send private message quote this post

have you looked into the Govt schemes where they will pay for insulation for a house that is that old , i got nearly $5,000 of insulation for my 1960's house and i paid 10% of that. Look up Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme and see if you qualify. Well worth it.




Common sense is not as common as you think.



jonherries
1228 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2920653 30-May-2022 22:31
Send private message quote this post

We had similar crawl space in our 1920s bungalow.

If you aren’t claustrophobic you can can carefully remove loose soil to make space, as often the waste from digging piles got spread out under the floor. We removed a lot (4-5 skip bins), then insulated and put down a moisture barrier, it made a massive difference for us (smell of house and humidity/dampness).

Jon

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 