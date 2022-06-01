Morning,

I'm currently needing to isolate thanks to COVID so I can't just pop down to the shops. I'm currently playing with an Arduino and switches for some fun. Some of these need to be soldered on.

As some of you will know the boards are small so you need careful soldering with a fine point soldering iron.

I don't even have a soldering iron but might look to order one online and get delivery. Bunnings / Trade Me etc

Given this might be a one off phase I don't want to spend a bucket load of money but with that in mind and the need to solder small connections - can anyone recommend one I should get or anyone in the Hibiscus Coast want to lend me one for a few days lol