#296238 1-Jun-2022 08:52
Morning, 

 

I'm currently needing to isolate thanks to COVID so I can't just pop down to the shops. I'm currently playing with an Arduino and switches for some fun. Some of these need to be soldered on. 

 

 

 

As some of you will know the boards are small so you need careful soldering with a fine point soldering iron.

 

 

 

I don't even have a soldering iron but might look to order one online and get delivery. Bunnings / Trade Me etc

 

 

 

Given this might be a one off phase I don't want to spend a bucket load of money but with that in mind and the need to solder small connections - can anyone recommend one I should get or anyone in the Hibiscus Coast want to lend me one for a few days lol 

  #2921211 1-Jun-2022 09:07
I'm a coastie and have a soldering iron set you can borrow if you like.

 

Its this : https://www.jaycar.co.nz/25w-soldering-iron-starter-kit-with-dmm/p/TS1652?pos=1&queryId=2fae93d515a471fbb62efa48d95179ce

 

PM me if its suitable. Only used once so far for redoing a power connector - its not the most fine one out there but might do the trick.

 

 




  #2921228 1-Jun-2022 09:33
Another recent topic has some good advice: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=295258

  #2921230 1-Jun-2022 09:39
I should also add that you should get some good leaded solder if you haven't done much soldering before. The lead-free stuff is much harder to work with. Something like this resin core 60/40 is good if you don't have much to solder.

