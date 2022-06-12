A very high tech instant hot water system manufactured and sold in the UK. Looks like it could be quiet useful here. Does anyone know if it's sold here or would there be permit issues?
https://fischerfutureheat.com/product/aquafficient/.
gzt: UK has tons of legacy gas instant hot water systems. Imo this is a replacement. I'm not sure there's any need for these in NZ. Peak load would be horrendous. Unless that's the advantage of this system? Storing thermal energy in a smaller and maintainable way?
it looks to be simply thermal storage in a smaller package. that would be handy for smaller places where they have had gas boilers or small cylinders. i suspect the element is probably the same as normal.
there is other things that use similar tech, so the tech is not brand new.
zero info on how it works how much power it draws and their how it works video is a joke.