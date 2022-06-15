Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWater Pressure Reduction
ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


#296407 15-Jun-2022 09:39
Send private message quote this post

Recently I had to call a plumber because my shower was leaking and I was not sure if it was an easy fix. Plumber came and replaced the cold water valve and that fixed leak however in the process he found a plastic pressure reduction device that I think was sent out by Watercare in Auckland to save water several years ago. The plumber complained that this was what had caused the leak as it forces the pressure back up to the valve. As the system was over 30 years and the reducing disk had been in place for a decade I wonder if his comments are correct. Surely the water company would not have recommended the disks if there was a chance they could damage the system. Is there anyone with experience in this area that can comment? The pressure coming out of the shower now is quite vicious and I don't really want to get an exorbitant water bill.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
tweake
37 posts

Geek


  #2927717 15-Jun-2022 10:04
Send private message quote this post

i assume its the mixer that leaked.

 

a restriction won't cause the leak. they leak from wear and tear. if its "vicious" then turn the flow down at the mixer.

ronw

1200 posts

Uber Geek


  #2927723 15-Jun-2022 10:11
Send private message quote this post

Thanks will give it a try

 

 




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 