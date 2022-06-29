Hi,

I'm wanting to place an aluminium pergola on my existing patio but I want the footings to be securely anchored (as you'd expect). I've been having a hard time finding a tradie to do this so I've been thinking about giving it a go but need some expert advice on the sequence and any best practises.

So currently the patio is made up of concrete pavers that are around 40mm thick and they appear to be resting on a 20mm-ish cement or concrete base with a compacted fill under that. The joints are made up of polymeric sand.

My goal is to lift 6 pavers, dig down 10cm on each, fill with concrete and then cement and lay the pavers back on top. The footings will be tied down with 80mm stainless steel anchor bolts (through the pavers)

I've got some questions though;

What is the best way to list each paver without damaging them? After the paver is lifted what is the best way to remove the existing concrete/cement they are laid on? Is this just a pneumatic drill or a grinder to cut the square required? Once the concrete has set what is the best way to lay the pavers back on top? Just regular cement or mortar and level off with a spirit level? Will there be any issues putting the new polymeric sand back in the joints where it meets old polymeric sat that has been set for some time?

As you can see, I have no idea so any help appreciated! Pics below.

Thanks!