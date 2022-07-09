Hi team,

I'm currenty doing some paiting and I have taken down one of the light fittings. It's an older villa although the wiring is from the late 1980s.

in doing so I have noticed that the wiring from the ceiling to the 3 way terminal block and to the fitting is the following:

Black N to Brown L / Black N to Blue L / Red+Red L to nothing (Earth on the other side was disconnected) this is on a three way terminal block

I'm no sparky but this makes no sense to me....is this correct? I'm sure this is how it was wired when I disconnected it.

Never had an issue with this light but I'd be keen to know if the above it correct. Thanks.