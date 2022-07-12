Hi,

I'm exploring the possibility of installing solar panels etc but am banging my head on the wall trying to figure out how to deal with the fact that I have a two phase power supply. The phase consumption is reasonably balanced if you look across a week, but obviously not balanced moment-to-moment. In Australia you can get two phase inverters (Fronius does one) but I can't see any here....it seems the only options single or three phase.....or microinverters. You can also get 'balancing' inverters that compensate for load on a phase to that they level the 'export' not the output per phase - for for example it might output 1kW, 2.5Kw, and 1.7kW across the three phases to respond to the specific load on each different phases....ultimately the export to the grid (solar generation - load) would come out as 1kW per phase; this ensures that self consumption is maximise and that there is not need to balance the load as the generation is matched instead. Again, not much to see about that here in NZ....I might be a little jaded but it always seems that in NZ we get half the value for 3 times the price versus our overseas counterparts.... :-(

Has anyone got any experience with two phases?

Thanks!