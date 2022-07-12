bachbk1611:

Hi all,
When it is raining with a strong wind, the rain leaks through the bottom of my rear aluminium door. There was a small rubber section under the bottom of the door (marked in red in the picture), but it did not stop the rain from getting in. I am thinking of using a U-shaped rubber (https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/energy-seals-rubber-u-shaped-edge-4mm-x-10mm-x-5m-black/p/334654) or a P-shaped one (https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/stormguard-draught-excluder-p-section-rubber-seal-5m-white/p/212569?fbclid=IwAR1NqysL2H23Eu8yYNq-jHA-e9B9IBZgCOnnzMAcDCNPvdfp229ElshdCOw) to stop the leaking, but not sure whether it is going to be helpful. Any recommendation or thought would be highly appreciated. Thank you very much.