Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRain leaking through an aluminium door
bachbk1611

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298741 12-Jul-2022 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,


When it is raining with a strong wind, the rain leaks through the bottom of my rear aluminium door. There was a small rubber section under the bottom of the door (marked in red in the picture), but it did not stop the rain from getting in. I am thinking of using a U-shaped rubber (https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/energy-seals-rubber-u-shaped-edge-4mm-x-10mm-x-5m-black/p/334654) or a P-shaped one (https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/stormguard-draught-excluder-p-section-rubber-seal-5m-white/p/212569?fbclid=IwAR1NqysL2H23Eu8yYNq-jHA-e9B9IBZgCOnnzMAcDCNPvdfp229ElshdCOw) to stop the leaking, but not sure whether it is going to be helpful. Any recommendation or thought would be highly appreciated. Thank you very much.


 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6538 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941089 12-Jul-2022 11:51
Send private message quote this post

How about something like https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/raven-door-bottom-automatic-weather-seal-1220mm-anodised-silver/p/212139




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
bachbk1611

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2941090 12-Jul-2022 11:56
Send private message quote this post

Stu: How about something like https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/raven-door-bottom-automatic-weather-seal-1220mm-anodised-silver/p/212139

 

Yeah, I have a look at that. However, the door is inward with a higher frame outside, so it might not work when closing the door.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6307 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2941091 12-Jul-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Where are you thinking of putting the new rubber seal - just along the bottom where the red marking is? The door could also be leaking at the sides and running down the side of the aluminium and leaking out the bottom. You may need the new seal all the way around the door.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6538 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941092 12-Jul-2022 11:59
Send private message quote this post

They do work on inward opening doors, but just remembered it's only wooden framed doors (at least I think that's correct)




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

timmmay
18510 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2941093 12-Jul-2022 12:05
Send private message quote this post

My uPvc doors are designed to have water go into the channel below the door but then be drained out the front. Is yours similar? Are the drains blocked?

bachbk1611

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2941094 12-Jul-2022 12:06
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

Where are you thinking of putting the new rubber seal - just along the bottom where the red marking is? The door could also be leaking at the sides and running down inside the aluminium and leaking out the bottom. You may need the new seal all the way around the door.

 

 

Yeah, I would put the new rubber seal along the bottom. I can see the sides are dry so the issue is at the bottom (I guess). 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6307 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2941095 12-Jul-2022 12:08
Send private message quote this post

Stu: They do work on inward opening doors, but just remembered it's only wooden framed doors (at least I think that's correct)

 

The page you linked says 'for timber doors'.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



bachbk1611

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2941096 12-Jul-2022 12:10
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

My uPvc doors are designed to have water go into the channel below the door but then be drained out the front. Is yours similar? Are the drains blocked?

 

 

Mine is aluminium and I do not see any drain channel. :-/

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6307 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2941098 12-Jul-2022 12:13
Send private message quote this post

bachbk1611:

 

timmmay:

 

My uPvc doors are designed to have water go into the channel below the door but then be drained out the front. Is yours similar? Are the drains blocked?

 

 

Mine is aluminium and I do not see any drain channel. :-/

 

 

The drains would normally be holes or slots in the aluminium sill under the door when it's closed - near the corners. Or slots in the vertical part of the sill in front of the door, so that the water can run to the outside - but there's nothing like that in your photo.

 

aluminium door drain holes OR slots




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6307 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2941109 12-Jul-2022 12:39
Send private message quote this post

bachbk1611:

 

eracode:

 

Where are you thinking of putting the new rubber seal - just along the bottom where the red marking is? The door could also be leaking at the sides and running down inside the aluminium and leaking out the bottom. You may need the new seal all the way around the door.

 

 

Yeah, I would put the new rubber seal along the bottom. I can see the sides are dry so the issue is at the bottom (I guess). 

 

 

You could drill some holes in the lower part of the exterior vertical part of the sill so that that any water on the inside of the sill could run to the outside.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

bachbk1611

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#2941117 12-Jul-2022 13:13
Send private message quote this post

Hah, I found 4 holes and they were blocked by tons of dust. I have just cleaned them. Hopefully, they are gonna be fine now. Thanks all for your recommendations.

tweake
84 posts

Master Geek


  #2941128 12-Jul-2022 13:46
Send private message quote this post

bachbk1611:

 

timmmay:

 

My uPvc doors are designed to have water go into the channel below the door but then be drained out the front. Is yours similar? Are the drains blocked?

 

 

Mine is aluminium and I do not see any drain channel. :-/

 

 

thats pretty typical of 70-80's era frames. its from the era of the flawed idea that you keep water out instead of letting it drain out.

 

on mine someone has drilled drain holes in the bottom. but that can have the problem of draining onto unprotected wood. it also depends on whats under it, if that allows it to drain out or not.

rscole86
4536 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941139 12-Jul-2022 14:11
Send private message quote this post

Now would be a good time to check the rest of your aluminium windows and doors to make sure they're not blocked.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 