#298753 13-Jul-2022 14:05
In a predicament where I need to decide on what items to put in our new build in terms of smart home. Not looking to go overboard, but some requirements below;

 

 

 

  • App controlled
  • Home assistant integration
  • Value for money
  • Scalable (don't want to get locked into one product and find in 2 years time its not supported)
  • Lighting control and dimmable
  • Some powerpoints app controlled
  • Power usage info from mains (nice to have not essential)

I know that's quite broad...  The electrician who is a friend of mine, is keen on the PDL Wiser range. I'm leaning more to Shelly products. It looks like PDL wiser can integrate with Home assistant https://github.com/asantaga/wiserHomeAssistantPlatform

 

It seems though that PDL may not have a wide range of options available in NZ yet, and they might be considerably higher price than others.

 

 

 

What would you choose, and why?

 

 

 

 

  #2941504 13-Jul-2022 14:24
imho only get automation that you can afford to replace in a few years time.

 

generally tech gets out of date fast, it very quickly becomes unsupported. what happens if their is an exploits and the manufacture no longer supports it (or doesn't exist anymore). hence i tend to stick with closed systems that you can replace or things that communicate through existing cables.

 

i've worked on one place that required a major renovation to replace the automation (needed a rewire) and it was only 10 years old. manufacture had already gone, no parts available. the owners could not even close the blinds.

