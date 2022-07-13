In a predicament where I need to decide on what items to put in our new build in terms of smart home. Not looking to go overboard, but some requirements below;

App controlled

Home assistant integration

Value for money

Scalable (don't want to get locked into one product and find in 2 years time its not supported)

Lighting control and dimmable

Some powerpoints app controlled

Power usage info from mains (nice to have not essential)

I know that's quite broad... The electrician who is a friend of mine, is keen on the PDL Wiser range. I'm leaning more to Shelly products. It looks like PDL wiser can integrate with Home assistant https://github.com/asantaga/wiserHomeAssistantPlatform

It seems though that PDL may not have a wide range of options available in NZ yet, and they might be considerably higher price than others.

What would you choose, and why?