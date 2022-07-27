We have an apartment in Wellington CBD and wish to change the configuration of the home network.

The cables are already run as part of original construction, I just need some changes at the patch panel and maybe a small switch added inside the panel cabinet (PoE available).

The issue we have is that the WAN coms into the patch panel and is then routed to one of the outlets, which is where the modem/router is (runs on PoE). You can plug directly into the modem, which has four LAN ports. But, the wired LAN network (3 double outlets) in the apartment isn't connected to the router in any way. What is needed is to use the spare outlet next the modem to carry LAN back to the patch panel for distribution to the other outlets

Can anyone recommend someone in Welly who can do this kind of small job?