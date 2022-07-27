kingdragonfly

I'm not a plumber, and I was looking look a good deal. So for my downstairs toilet, I bought a cheap macerator pump / sewage pump for a plumber to install. I was impressed that it had a more powerful motor than usual.
That was $200 wasted (not including my plumber's bill).
Comically the "automatic" pump would only work when you slammed the top of it with your fist.
I discovered why. Inside the cistern, a float had an vertical iron bar. It rides up an down in a tight enclosed slot. Above it were two cheap toy "button" magnets. That would pulled to one side by the bar, and push in an electrical switch. Needless to say, the electrical switch was cheaply made, and looked like a fire hazard.
If it sounds cheap and dodgy, it is.
It's being sold widely by cheap Chinese importers bestmartonline, nzauction, themarket, bestdeals
It's usually sold nameless, though I've seen Zeaway model 18098 mentioned on one.
Do not buy! Get something that's reliable.
Note you can spot it by looking at the top. It has one large cylinder one on one side (the power) and a single smaller cylinder on top. Picture is below
Here's a typical description
"This Sewage Pump comes with 3 inlets which allows you to connect up to 3 sanitary devices altogether, toilet, sink, basin or shower bathroom etc. The sump pump automatically activates flush when waste water hits the start level of 65mm and stop at 35mm. The stainless steel impeller blades chop any solids, making sure that the sewage drained away from your dream house smoothly.
Equipped with a power 600W motor, this waste water pump is able to discharge effluent up to 9.5m vertically and 100m horizontally, reaching the maximum flow at 300 L/Min when connected with 45mm dia. outlet elbow and 150 L/Min with the 38mm one.
Features:
Class Beating Flow Rate 300 L/Min
Quiet & Powerful 600W Motor
Automatically Activates on Flush
Three Inlets for Multiple Devices
Non-return Valve
Superior Quality Seals
Stainless Steel Impeller Blades
Pumps up to 9.5M Vertical
Pumps up to 100M Horizontal
CE, GS & TUV Approved
Specification:
Power 600W
Voltage 220V~240V / 50Hz With Australian 3 Pins Plug
Max Flow
300 L/Min (when the diameter is 45mm)
150 L/Min (when the diameter is 38mm)
Speed 2850 RPM
Enclosure Class IP55
Start Level 65mm
Stop Level 35mm
Outlet Diameter 38mm
Outlet Elbow Diameter 30, 38, 45mm (Three Gear)
Inlet Diameter 90, 45, 45mm
Security Seal 135°C
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Body Material: ABS
Max Head: 9.5m
Max Horizontal: 100m
Noise Level ?45 dB(A)
Cable Length 1.2m
GW/NW: 7.5 kgs /6.5 kgs
Dimensions (LxWxH)45x24x29cm
Package Size (LxWxH) 47x26x35cm"