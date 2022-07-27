Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYbadly made Chinese "macerator pump sewage pump automatic 600W"
kingdragonfly

7083 posts

Uber Geek


#298919 27-Jul-2022 16:45
Send private message quote this post

I'm not a plumber, and I was looking look a good deal. So for my downstairs toilet, I bought a cheap macerator pump / sewage pump for a plumber to install. I was impressed that it had a more powerful motor than usual.

That was $200 wasted (not including my plumber's bill).

Comically the "automatic" pump would only work when you slammed the top of it with your fist.

I discovered why. Inside the cistern, a float had an vertical iron bar. It rides up an down in a tight enclosed slot. Above it were two cheap toy "button" magnets. That would pulled to one side by the bar, and push in an electrical switch. Needless to say, the electrical switch was cheaply made, and looked like a fire hazard.

If it sounds cheap and dodgy, it is.

It's being sold widely by cheap Chinese importers bestmartonline, nzauction, themarket, bestdeals

It's usually sold nameless, though I've seen Zeaway model 18098 mentioned on one.

Do not buy! Get something that's reliable.

Note you can spot it by looking at the top. It has one large cylinder one on one side (the power) and a single smaller cylinder on top. Picture is below

Here's a typical description

"This Sewage Pump comes with 3 inlets which allows you to connect up to 3 sanitary devices altogether, toilet, sink, basin or shower bathroom etc. The sump pump automatically activates flush when waste water hits the start level of 65mm and stop at 35mm. The stainless steel impeller blades chop any solids, making sure that the sewage drained away from your dream house smoothly.
Equipped with a power 600W motor, this waste water pump is able to discharge effluent up to 9.5m vertically and 100m horizontally, reaching the maximum flow at 300 L/Min when connected with 45mm dia. outlet elbow and 150 L/Min with the 38mm one.

Features:
Class Beating Flow Rate 300 L/Min
Quiet & Powerful 600W Motor
Automatically Activates on Flush
Three Inlets for Multiple Devices
Non-return Valve
Superior Quality Seals
Stainless Steel Impeller Blades
Pumps up to 9.5M Vertical
Pumps up to 100M Horizontal
CE, GS & TUV Approved

Specification:

Power 600W
Voltage 220V~240V / 50Hz With Australian 3 Pins Plug
Max Flow
300 L/Min (when the diameter is 45mm)
150 L/Min (when the diameter is 38mm)
Speed 2850 RPM
Enclosure Class IP55
Start Level 65mm
Stop Level 35mm
Outlet Diameter 38mm
Outlet Elbow Diameter 30, 38, 45mm (Three Gear)
Inlet Diameter 90, 45, 45mm
Security Seal 135°C
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Body Material: ABS
Max Head: 9.5m
Max Horizontal: 100m
Noise Level ?45 dB(A)
Cable Length 1.2m
GW/NW: 7.5 kgs /6.5 kgs
Dimensions (LxWxH)45x24x29cm
Package Size (LxWxH) 47x26x35cm"

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
1980 posts

Uber Geek


  #2947026 27-Jul-2022 17:43
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your warning. It is further evidence that I made the right decision when I looked at waste pumps a couple of years ago.

 

In the end, we decided to move the shower to the other side of the room so we could keep the height as low as possible with the minimum required slope. It wasn't cheap, but the bathroom is now a major selling point. I've used cheap pumps for other things, but I wasn't prepared to risk installing something unreliable in an area with poor accessibly and that required a qualified person to install.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Handle9
7757 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2947038 27-Jul-2022 18:14
Send private message quote this post

You bought cheap junk and you're complaining its cheap junk?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 