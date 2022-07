kingdragonfly

I'm not a plumber, and I was looking look a good deal. So for my downstairs toilet, I bought a cheap macerator pump / sewage pump for a plumber to install. I was impressed that it had a more powerful motor than usual.That was $200 wasted (not including my plumber's bill).Comically the "automatic" pump would only work when you slammed the top of it with your fist.I discovered why. Inside the cistern, a float had an vertical iron bar. It rides up an down in a tight enclosed slot. Above it were two cheap toy "button" magnets. That would pulled to one side by the bar, and push in an electrical switch. Needless to say, the electrical switch was cheaply made, and looked like a fire hazard.If it sounds cheap and dodgy, it is.It's being sold widely by cheap Chinese importers bestmartonline, nzauction, themarket, bestdealsIt's usually sold nameless, though I've seen Zeaway model 18098 mentioned on one.Do not buy! Get something that's reliable.Note you can spot it by looking at the top. It has one large cylinder one on one side (the power) and a single smaller cylinder on top. Picture is belowHere's a typical description"This Sewage Pump comes with 3 inlets which allows you to connect up to 3 sanitary devices altogether, toilet, sink, basin or shower bathroom etc. The sump pump automatically activates flush when waste water hits the start level of 65mm and stop at 35mm. The stainless steel impeller blades chop any solids, making sure that the sewage drained away from your dream house smoothly.Equipped with a power 600W motor, this waste water pump is able to discharge effluent up to 9.5m vertically and 100m horizontally, reaching the maximum flow at 300 L/Min when connected with 45mm dia. outlet elbow and 150 L/Min with the 38mm one.Features:Class Beating Flow Rate 300 L/MinQuiet & Powerful 600W MotorAutomatically Activates on FlushThree Inlets for Multiple DevicesNon-return ValveSuperior Quality SealsStainless Steel Impeller BladesPumps up to 9.5M VerticalPumps up to 100M HorizontalCE, GS & TUV ApprovedSpecification:Power 600WVoltage 220V~240V / 50Hz With Australian 3 Pins PlugMax Flow300 L/Min (when the diameter is 45mm)150 L/Min (when the diameter is 38mm)Speed 2850 RPMEnclosure Class IP55Start Level 65mmStop Level 35mmOutlet Diameter 38mmOutlet Elbow Diameter 30, 38, 45mm (Three Gear)Inlet Diameter 90, 45, 45mmSecurity Seal 135°CBlade Material: Stainless SteelBody Material: ABSMax Head: 9.5mMax Horizontal: 100mNoise Level ?45 dB(A)Cable Length 1.2mGW/NW: 7.5 kgs /6.5 kgsDimensions (LxWxH)45x24x29cmPackage Size (LxWxH) 47x26x35cm"