there is lots of factors to this, the size of window desired, what if any services might be hidden in that wall, what the exterior construction is, is it load bearing, what's on top of it, (another story, roof type) etc etc, plus you might need an engineers report.

I agree its unlikely to get the developer to change it now, but now's a good time to get hold of a builder and get them in to look at what's there before all the lining go on. They will at least be able to give some indication of the possibility and any issues/challenges and the complexity and maybe even a ball park figure.