Hi All,
My Dad is building a 2 bed house for his retirement in Blenheim and is on a relatively tight budget. He is weighing up what sort of glazing he should get out of standard double glazing, one or the other of thermally broken or e-glass or go the full hog with thermally broken or e-glass. The trouble is we keep getting contradictory advice and its hard to practically assess what would be worth the investment. If he doesn't invest in the glazing then it would allow him to upgrade his kitchen from something basic to something nice which is quite compelling but also aware that he wants to be comfortable in his retirement.
Has anyone got any experience of the different options? I know our 2012 new build has cheapish double glazing and I can still feel the cold from a meter away at night, especially around the frames and we also get condensation so I am leaning towards thermally broken but then again his architect recommended e-glass if he had to choose one.
The other side of the equation is internal moisture. He is adamant that he wants a fire place (romantic visions) but is also getting electric central heating for convenience. Would he be better to go for standard windows but with tickle vents to manage the air flow?
Thanks