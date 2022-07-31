Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#298968 31-Jul-2022 11:41
Hi All,


 


My Dad is building a 2 bed house for his retirement in Blenheim and is on a relatively tight budget. He is weighing up what sort of glazing he should get out of standard double glazing, one or the other of thermally broken or e-glass or go the full hog with thermally broken or e-glass. The trouble is we keep getting contradictory advice and its hard to practically assess what would be worth the investment. If he doesn't invest in the glazing then it would allow him to upgrade his kitchen from something basic to something nice which is quite compelling but also aware that he wants to be comfortable in his retirement.


Has anyone got any experience of the different options? I know our 2012 new build has cheapish double glazing and I can still feel the cold from a meter away at night, especially around the frames and we also get condensation so I am leaning towards thermally broken but then again his architect recommended e-glass if he had to choose one. 


The other side of the equation is internal moisture. He is adamant that he wants a fire place (romantic visions) but is also getting electric central heating for convenience. Would he be better to go for standard windows but with tickle vents to manage the air flow? 


 


Thanks

  #2948544 31-Jul-2022 12:03
Can't help you with the windows but I was certain I wanted a fireplace, until we got ducted central heating.  I am not missing the stacking of firewood, cutting kindling, getting rid of ash and the space that the fireplace takes up.  I love being able to press a button and 10 minutes later having a warm dry house, being able to put it on a timer and wake up to a warm house.




  #2948565 31-Jul-2022 13:53
the first thing to keep in mind is that new insulation rules come out next year.

 

so your going to get thermally broken glazing anyway (or pvc etc). also the country is now broken up into smaller regions for insulation spec, so i suspect the specs will have changed quite a bit for Blenheim.

 

all of that is a good thing. building basically auckland spec houses in south island has always been a terrible idea. current double glazing is similar performance to old wooden single glazing, thats how much difference the frames make. 

 

keep in mind you can always upgrade a kitchen later, thats easy. very expensive and difficult to upgrade insulation/windows later on.

 

also the size of the windows impacts insulation value a lot. keep them smaller, especially on the south side of the house, makes a huge difference. fixed pane is cheaper but keep at least one opening window in the bedrooms for fire escape. if you use a ventilation system there is no need to open windows, so why have opening windows you never use. do not use sliding windows or doors. they seal poorly, unless you go for the high end ones, stick to hinged doors/windows as they seal better for the price.

 

e-glass if you can afford it. i think thats more of an optional extra.

 

 

 

trickle vents in windows is just a bad idea. 

 

for ventilation either just open windows, or a ventilation system which is not all that costly for a 2 brm house.

 

fireplaces i always recommend for areas that are that cold its life threatening if the power goes out. otherwise heat pump, he will not miss chopping wood. the better the house is insulated the smaller and cheaper the heat pump is. i recommend one for the bedroom, but also check out ducted systems. its one system instead of two, and ducts are cheap to do. (tho i do recommend a "hot roof" design so the ducted system is inside the house.)

