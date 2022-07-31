the first thing to keep in mind is that new insulation rules come out next year.

so your going to get thermally broken glazing anyway (or pvc etc). also the country is now broken up into smaller regions for insulation spec, so i suspect the specs will have changed quite a bit for Blenheim.

all of that is a good thing. building basically auckland spec houses in south island has always been a terrible idea. current double glazing is similar performance to old wooden single glazing, thats how much difference the frames make.

keep in mind you can always upgrade a kitchen later, thats easy. very expensive and difficult to upgrade insulation/windows later on.

also the size of the windows impacts insulation value a lot. keep them smaller, especially on the south side of the house, makes a huge difference. fixed pane is cheaper but keep at least one opening window in the bedrooms for fire escape. if you use a ventilation system there is no need to open windows, so why have opening windows you never use. do not use sliding windows or doors. they seal poorly, unless you go for the high end ones, stick to hinged doors/windows as they seal better for the price.

e-glass if you can afford it. i think thats more of an optional extra.

trickle vents in windows is just a bad idea.

for ventilation either just open windows, or a ventilation system which is not all that costly for a 2 brm house.

fireplaces i always recommend for areas that are that cold its life threatening if the power goes out. otherwise heat pump, he will not miss chopping wood. the better the house is insulated the smaller and cheaper the heat pump is. i recommend one for the bedroom, but also check out ducted systems. its one system instead of two, and ducts are cheap to do. (tho i do recommend a "hot roof" design so the ducted system is inside the house.)