I have just had an assessment done specifying micro inverters for very much the same reason. A multifaceted roof facing mainly East-West with some north. Managed to work out 9kW but the cost was $22K hence my wish in another thread for some sort of incentive because that is going to take a long time to pay back.

The proposal specified (Enphase) iQ7 micro inverters but I understand there is now an iQ8 version which will work during a power cut. I like the idea of micro inverters because they are scalable and less susceptible to the affects of sun angle and shading. More expensive though (about+20%)

I have asked for a reassessment using iQ8s and going for 5kW initially, with a view to adding more plus a battery as money allows.