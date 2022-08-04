Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15570 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#299032 4-Aug-2022 11:33
Send private message

I am trying to replace the brushes on a Philips vacuum cleaner motor. I can’t figure out how to remove the brush holder but I was able to extract the worn brush by prying back the restraining tabs at the end. Unfortunately, I cannot insert the new one as it is too long to fit the space between the holder and the cover plate at the end. 

 

The holder should be removable because the new brush comes with a new holder but I can’t find any way to do this without breaking it. There is a plastic insulating mount that holds it in place, and that in turn seems to be held by tabs in the metal frame. It doesn’t look like it is designed to be replaced. Can anyone help with this?

 

 





eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6363 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2950649 4-Aug-2022 12:27
Send private message

I'm assuming the "plastic insulating mount" is the white plastic part in the photo. Are you able to bend back those two metal tabs each side near the top of the white plastic part - to get that off. Maybe the brush mounts are attached to the white part from the back. 




Rikkitic

Awrrr
15570 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2950652 4-Aug-2022 12:40
Send private message

Thanks but this bloody thing is designed to be unfixable. I tried something that didn't work but buggered it for good so I broke out the plastic bit just to see what they had done. It was fixed with tabs from underneath, and then mounted to the motor with tabs in the chassis that couldn't be undone. There simply was no way to access the brush holder. No big loss because it was an old vac and I had doubts to start with, but it annoys me immensely to see things made this way. 

 

 




Bung
4612 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950654 4-Aug-2022 12:44
Send private message

If you could get replacement brushes and holders that should mean it's possible.

