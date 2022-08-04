So now I need to extend the pad by maybe 150mm to allow space for the outflow pipe to the sump where the tank is up against the house wall. The pad looks like this:
The pad extension is just supporting the edge of the tank so doesn't have to carry much weight, problem is that it requires a ridiculously tiny amount of everything involved in concreting so it doesn't make much sense to use standard materials. What I was thinking of doing was running some 100-150mm masonry anchors into the existing pad, e.g. Ramset AnkaScrews, tying some cut-down D10 hook starter across the ends (because it comes in 1.2m lengths rather than 6m for reinforcing steel), and pouring the concrete around that. So that's $15 in steel and maybe another $20 in Cemix (for a volume of 1000 x 150 x 120 it looks like two 20kg bags should do it). That and the cheapest edger I can find...
Does that sound like a sensible way to do it?