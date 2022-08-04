Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYExtending an existing concrete pad

neb

neb

6511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299036 4-Aug-2022 19:27
Send private message

When the Casa rebuild was done, the builders poured a concrete pad up against the basement walls to put a 2000L water tank on. Tank width 1500mm, pad width 1600mm, with the tank hard up against the house walls along the side and at one end and inflow and outflow at the ends. This sounds fine until you think about it for a second...

 

 

So now I need to extend the pad by maybe 150mm to allow space for the outflow pipe to the sump where the tank is up against the house wall. The pad looks like this:

 

 

 

 

The pad extension is just supporting the edge of the tank so doesn't have to carry much weight, problem is that it requires a ridiculously tiny amount of everything involved in concreting so it doesn't make much sense to use standard materials. What I was thinking of doing was running some 100-150mm masonry anchors into the existing pad, e.g. Ramset AnkaScrews, tying some cut-down D10 hook starter across the ends (because it comes in 1.2m lengths rather than 6m for reinforcing steel), and pouring the concrete around that. So that's $15 in steel and maybe another $20 in Cemix (for a volume of 1000 x 150 x 120 it looks like two 20kg bags should do it). That and the cheapest edger I can find...

 

 

Does that sound like a sensible way to do it?

Create new topic
Jase2985
11617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950772 4-Aug-2022 20:42
Send private message quote this post

wack a paver or 2 under it and be done. could also use some small wooden/plastic shims to support the tank if the pavers dont quiet make the gap.

 

i think you are overthinking things

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 