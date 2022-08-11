Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Firenzo Vision log burner opinions/reviews please
spicysausage

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#299106 11-Aug-2022 11:42
Hi all,

 

I'm a new member but I've followed these forums for a long time.

 

I was hoping for some reviews of the Firenzo Vision log burner if anyone on here has used one.  We have been looking to replace an old Jayline Gem in our 110 m2 3 bed bungalow (insulated above and below, but single glazed windows) in Marlborough.  The Vision is what we have been recommended.  Past topics on this forum speak highly of Firenzo but not the Vision specifically.  One thing I am concerned about is the size of the firebox as the Gem is a very awkward 325mm deep by 325mm wide which makes the actual useable pieces of wood a very odd size - some of the firewood that I haven't cut myself in the past has not been able to fit.  The Vision firebox is much wider at 420mm (but only 280mm deep) and so fits a bigger sized log but only in the east/west orientation.  Obviously, I'm aware the bigger the firebox the more heat and running the risk of overcooking a combined living/kitchen that is about 30-40m2 (but has a heat transfer to rest of house).  One of the reasons we went for the Vision is that it is very low profile against the wall compared to other burners and our living area would benefit from this.  The old Gem is rated to 13kW peak and the Vision is rated to 18kW peak so it seems we will not be short on heating power even though the firebox volume is not increasing a lot.

 

I've also had bad experiences with brick baffles in the Gem (finally replaced it with a piece of stainless plate), which is what the Vision has but the reputation of Firenzo makes me think the bricks will probably be better quality and last longer.

 

We are open to other models of log burner, we were initially quoted for a Masport R5000 but decided this would be much too big in the space we have.  

 

There is a knowledgeable fella with user name Swept on here who seems to know the Firenzo fires very well. 

 

Any help much appreciated

 

 

blackjack17
1505 posts

Uber Geek


  #2953431 11-Aug-2022 12:25
@Swept 

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=205804

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=290473 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74152 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2953488 11-Aug-2022 13:04
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=205804&page_no=3#2576864 




