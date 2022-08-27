Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Heat pump drier electricity usage - sanity check for running cost
#299298 27-Aug-2022 07:40
Just bought a heat pump clothes drier which the manufacturer rates as 800W. My electricity cost is about 26c/kWh.  So if I run the drier for say 2 hours (heat pump driers seem to take longer to dry but boy do they remove a lot of water as evidenced by the water tank) then that's going to cost me about 52c.

 

 

 

I have a rel who is reluctant to use their drier becausev of their high electricity bills but based on that calculation, even if they a normal heating drier at say 2KW running that for an hour which is probably plenty is only about 50c again.

 

Or do I have some fundamental flaw in my assumptions here?

  #2960086 27-Aug-2022 07:48
Yes, I think you got that right.

 

1kWh (so about $0.26 for you) is the amount of energy that is consumed by running the equivalent of a 1000W appliance for 1h. So running a 1000W dryer for 2h will cost you about 2kWh so about $0.52.

 

Now, the rated power doesn't tell the whol story and appliances don't use that power for the whole time they're on. (eg My washing machine would spend some time drawing 2kw during a 1h cycle but also spends a bunch of time drawing much less than than (the heating is what usually draws a lot of power, the spinning, not so much))
So the cost might be a bit lower than just integrating the power over time due to these fluctuations...

  #2960089 27-Aug-2022 08:05
I thought so. Now to work out how much is it going to cost to charge my new EV and if it's worth putting in a faster charger than just using the wall outlet - time versus money.

  #2960093 27-Aug-2022 08:38
I did a bit of research on this a couple of years ago....

 

 

 

They use less electricity and are cheaper per load dried, but take approx 50% (according to consumer magazines) longer per load.

 

They dont run as hot so are less damaging to clothing.

 

 

 

However I calculated that the total cost of ownership doesn't always work out as you can buy a cheap dryer for $400 and the electricity cost savings may never break even on the initial purchase price of a more expensive heat pump model over the life of the product. 

 




  #2960104 27-Aug-2022 09:25
lchiu7:[snip]

 

Just bought a heat pump clothes drier which the manufacturer rates as 800W.

 

 

Suspect that will be the peak power as the compressor starts but the average consumption will be lower than that.

