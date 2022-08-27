Just bought a heat pump clothes drier which the manufacturer rates as 800W. My electricity cost is about 26c/kWh. So if I run the drier for say 2 hours (heat pump driers seem to take longer to dry but boy do they remove a lot of water as evidenced by the water tank) then that's going to cost me about 52c.

I have a rel who is reluctant to use their drier becausev of their high electricity bills but based on that calculation, even if they a normal heating drier at say 2KW running that for an hour which is probably plenty is only about 50c again.

Or do I have some fundamental flaw in my assumptions here?