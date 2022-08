I think their article is a bit BS. what they do not show in the recessed install is the vented drainage path under the window, which is what they show in the "normal" install and claim the heat loss. Overall the heat loss to the drainage plane is 9/10 of stuff all.

However recessed windows tend to be a bit more weather proof. They cannot leak if they do not get wet. However thats usually done with much thicker walls, eg brick cladding or with external insulation. With the new insulation requirements some parts of the country may start using external insulation, which has the added benefit of making a more resilient house by keeping the walls warm.