I just took the time to properly compare EK MoveMaster with Octopus Energy. EK helpfully provided me the half hourly power usage data for the last year. For reference, our free hour of power usage sits at around 20%, give or take - in summer it's higher more like 25% - 30%, in winter it's lower more like 15%. We do 5am to heat water, run the dishwasher, turn on heating, clothes drier, etc.

One large Excel spreadsheet later, and I can say for us there's very little difference. EK MoveMaster came out to $3173, Octopus came to $3194. Our actual power bill for the past year was $3450 which includes about 4 months on MoveMaster, or $3939 for the year prior to starting MM, so MM will save us $300 - $800 per year depending how you work it out.

To get the best of either plan people would need to use timers including hot water. Octopus is probably more convenient as you're not trying to push everything into the free hour, which has the benefit of reducing peak current draw which risks blowing pole fuses -I did that once, the fuse was faulty. With Octopus we might also do things like tweak the times heating comes on and such, as right now we're optimised for MoveMaster, but I'm not sure we'd be able to optimise much.

All in all we'll probably stay with EK.