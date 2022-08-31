Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best option for covering a deck floor that has been enclosed to make a porch?
alavaliant

123 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#299347 31-Aug-2022 15:17
My house has a section of deck which has had a roof/walls built around it to create an enclosed porch. I'm not happy with the deck 'floor' as it is however since plain deck planks with the space between them is very drafty.

 

 

As a temporary measure I did lay some wooden boards over the decking, which was enough to stop wind blowing up between the decking. But it was loose and is now getting damaged since the wood wasn't rated for water exposure (there is a dog door at one end and water also gets in if you open the doors at the end of the porch during storms).

 

 

The image below shows the inside of the porch area. With the temporary wooden panel covering on the left. And the underlying decking 'floor' on the right where I've pulled up one of the wooden panels.

 

 

 

 

I'm trying to decide how best to give it a more permanent floor that will be wind proof and able to deal with water getting on it.

 

 

Best idea I have so far. Is to do a second layer of decking planks, but offset vs the existing decking boards, so they go over the gaps between the existing boards. That would cover the gaps the winds comes through, and the decking boards should be rated for water exposure. - I'm just not sure if having two layers and trying to avoid leaving any direct gap going down (to block wind) is going to cause any long terms problems I've missed?

 

 

Does anybody have any alternative/better suggestions on how to handling flooring in this sort of situation?

toejam316
1137 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2961587 31-Aug-2022 15:50
Best thing I can think of is install tiles over the floor - won't add much more height than the wood, will look tidy, easily cleaned and should wash off readily too. Heck - you could even pop a drain hole in the corner to splash some water on for cleaning up, and treat it as an intermediary wet room.




mattwnz
18806 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961588 31-Aug-2022 15:54
If water is getting in, then a deck is and an airflow is needed to make sure it all drys out. You could go for plastic decking. Really you need to stop any water getting in and from the photo it looks like you are getting water tracking in under the door sill frame and into the corners. Is that door frame just sitting on top of the decking timber?

mattwnz
18806 posts

Uber Geek


  #2961591 31-Aug-2022 15:56
toejam316:

 

Best thing I can think of is install tiles over the floor - won't add much more height than the wood, will look tidy, easily cleaned and should wash off readily too. Heck - you could even pop a drain hole in the corner to splash some water on for cleaning up, and treat it as an intermediary wet room.

 

 

 

 

If water is tracking under the door frame between the deck and the door frame, then water could get between the decking and tiles, and rot out pretty quickly. Plus you need a good substrate for tiles 



toejam316
1137 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2961592 31-Aug-2022 15:58
mattwnz:

 

toejam316:

 

Best thing I can think of is install tiles over the floor - won't add much more height than the wood, will look tidy, easily cleaned and should wash off readily too. Heck - you could even pop a drain hole in the corner to splash some water on for cleaning up, and treat it as an intermediary wet room.

 

 

 

 

If water is tracking under the door frame between the deck and the door frame, then water could get between the decking and tiles, and rot out pretty quickly. Plus you need a good substrate for tiles 

 

 

Very true - didn't think of that factor at all.




alavaliant

123 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2961610 31-Aug-2022 16:20
mattwnz:

If water is getting in, then a deck is and an airflow is needed to make sure it all drys out. You could go for plastic decking. Really you need to stop any water getting in and from the photo it looks like you are getting water tracking in under the door sill frame and into the corners. Is that door frame just sitting on top of the decking timber?

 

 

The door frame is just sitting on top of the decking timber. Thanks, I never considered water coming under it. I was just assuming it was coming in the door when open or the dog door hole.

 

 

Will have a closer look at the join between the door frame and the decking later on. I guess if the grooves of the decking are unfilled with anything, I could add a filler to the grooves to try to better seal things against water flowing under ?

