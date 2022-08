Hi, I have an investment property that has issues in the bedrooms with mould on the walls and ceilings. The tenants said that they are ventilating the bedrooms and cleaned down mold regularly but keeps returning. I currently have a heat pump in the lounge and no issues there. I am looking for advice on how to fix this issue? I would like to keep the costs as low as possible but ensure the tenants don't have to put with the mould on an ongoing basis.

I am keen to either get advice here or advice on someone who I can pay to visit the property who can advise on the best solution who is independent - the options I have looked at so far have been tradespeople who specialise in installing a particular product that they have been keen to install given they specialise in that product, but it hasn't been clear that this has been the best option for the issues.