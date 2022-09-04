Just bought an Electrolux dryer that is vented through the back wall. The manual says the correct venting kit model is DVK005K. It appears this model is no longer. One guy at HN said you can use https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/laundry/accessories-en/simpson-clothes-dryer-vent-kit.html, but another staff member said it wont work unless its vented to the side not out the back, and we definitely want to vent out the back wall behind the dryer.

Can anyone that knows about venting a dryer advise.