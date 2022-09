There are two version of LED lighting in the market place

A. integrated - driver mounted on back of it

b. Driver - driver is attached to the LED lighting



JA Russell sells mostly the driver version whereas Lighting Direct and Lighting Plus have both version.





Which one do you recommend and why? My 2c will be to go with the integrated version. But the sales person at JA said go with the driver version (of course he will say that).

What is/are your opinion?