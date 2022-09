Short answer is no. (not that I know of anyway)

If you are consuming 2kW on one phase, and exporting 1kW on another phase, you get charged 2 of your consumption rate, and paid for one of your sell rate.

Either look for a power company with a great sell rate (Octopus at 17c is pretty good, less than the night rate on their standard user plans), or move everything to one phase. Family members house had a two phase grind connection, but now one of those phases is sitting unused as they moved all load onto the other phase (where the single phase solar / battery setup is).