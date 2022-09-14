Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What lighting over workbench in new shed.
ermat

#300513 14-Sep-2022 19:06
A friend mentioned a fluro led tube but I have not heard of them. Are they superior to the old fluorescent tube ? or are their other options ?

Create new topic
timmmay
  #2968272 14-Sep-2022 19:15
I got some kind of long LED light that looks like a fluorescent tube in my shed recently, plus the same up in my house ceiling cavity. Works well, from memory 3000 lumen or so. I could probably find a link if you needed it

tweake
  #2968277 14-Sep-2022 19:40
they are basically an led light in the same size/shape of the old fluro's.

 

however there is much more options out there. imho whatever you think is good enough, double or even triple it. i want to redo mine as i didn't go overkill enough.

ermat

  #2968278 14-Sep-2022 19:52
Sounds like good advice. Any recommendations ?



qwertee
  #2968279 14-Sep-2022 19:56
Try https://enolt.co.nz/

 

They are great for work areas in a shed or garage, but very industrial looking.
Dont know the prices. 

Ge0rge
  #2968288 14-Sep-2022 20:57
I have one of the 1.2m battens - shown here on page 21 - over one bench, and another couple over a longer bench and find them to be more than adequate.

 

They were around $80 each about a year ago.

shk292
  #2968291 14-Sep-2022 21:05
I put one of these in my garage:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-40w-led-batten-light_p0117511

 

I'm pleased with it, 4000lm of quite diffuse light and it's controllable with the app and Google Home

Mehrts
  #2968317 14-Sep-2022 22:24
+1 for Enolt fittings. After my new garage build in 2018 I installed four singles and two doubles covering the vehicle bays, and two singles over the workbench area.

They're awesome fittings with even light output (some fluro LED tubes obviously show the individual LEDs because they're not diffused enough).

Can't remember which exact model number they are though, but there aren't many to choose from (which is a good thing IMO).



ermat

  #2968351 15-Sep-2022 08:02
shk292:

I put one of these in my garage:


https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-40w-led-batten-light_p0117511


I'm pleased with it, 4000lm of quite diffuse light and it's controllable with the app and Google Home



These do not make reference to fixing.
I have no ceiling so need to hang. Are these suited to hanging or only suited to ceiling fixing ?

sorry, not this item, see my next post below.

ermat

  #2968353 15-Sep-2022 08:09
Ge0rge:

I have one of the 1.2m battens - shown here on page 21 - over one bench, and another couple over a longer bench and find them to be more than adequate.


They were around $80 each about a year ago.


Sorry, my question is in reference to this light. Is it suitable to hang and does it come with chain ?

Ge0rge
  #2968381 15-Sep-2022 08:55
ermat:
Ge0rge:

I have one of the 1.2m battens - shown here on page 21 - over one bench, and another couple over a longer bench and find them to be more than adequate.


They were around $80 each about a year ago.


Sorry, my question is in reference to this light. Is it suitable to hang and does it come with chain ?


Yes and yes

ermat

  #2968387 15-Sep-2022 09:06
Thanks, I see this model does not have replaceable led. Considering led longevity it may not be relevant do you think ? 

MikeAqua
  #2968413 15-Sep-2022 09:36
I have a cheap rectangular low profile LED ceiling light I got from M10.  It's the approximate length and width of a dual-flouro tube setup, but has a ~40mm convex profile.

 

My main workbench area is ~ 3m x 1m.  It illuminates this area really well, and was easy to install.  I don't know the lux, but it's more than sufficient for fly tying, soldering light hookup wire and fine finishing work on carpentry.  Light seems to be dispersed evenly across the bench.

 

I can't find the exact product on their website, sorry, but I've been really happy with it.




Mike

afe66
  #2968578 15-Sep-2022 12:18
I'm following closely as I have to buy led for my workshop which has lathe this month...

Everyone above I am assuming normal domestic ceiling height?

ermat

  #2968579 15-Sep-2022 12:18
Thanks for the reply's. More research tells me that in my situation (6 x 9M shed, steel construction, no ceiling) a "low Bay" UFO looking round light is also an option. They are are much higher output, around 20,000 lu.

 

It has been suggested for this size shed I probably only need 2. Also said make sure to buy quality. cost around $200 each.

 

Anyone had experience with these ?

Ge0rge
  #2968634 15-Sep-2022 13:58
I have a couple of those at home, I'll take some pictures and post details when I get in.

