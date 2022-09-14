A friend mentioned a fluro led tube but I have not heard of them. Are they superior to the old fluorescent tube ? or are their other options ?
they are basically an led light in the same size/shape of the old fluro's.
however there is much more options out there. imho whatever you think is good enough, double or even triple it. i want to redo mine as i didn't go overkill enough.
Sounds like good advice. Any recommendations ?
They are great for work areas in a shed or garage, but very industrial looking.
Dont know the prices.
I have one of the 1.2m battens - shown here on page 21 - over one bench, and another couple over a longer bench and find them to be more than adequate.
They were around $80 each about a year ago.
I put one of these in my garage:
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-40w-led-batten-light_p0117511
I'm pleased with it, 4000lm of quite diffuse light and it's controllable with the app and Google Home
+1 for Enolt fittings. After my new garage build in 2018 I installed four singles and two doubles covering the vehicle bays, and two singles over the workbench area.
They're awesome fittings with even light output (some fluro LED tubes obviously show the individual LEDs because they're not diffused enough).
Can't remember which exact model number they are though, but there aren't many to choose from (which is a good thing IMO).
Sorry, my question is in reference to this light. Is it suitable to hang and does it come with chain ?
Thanks, I see this model does not have replaceable led. Considering led longevity it may not be relevant do you think ?
I have a cheap rectangular low profile LED ceiling light I got from M10. It's the approximate length and width of a dual-flouro tube setup, but has a ~40mm convex profile.
My main workbench area is ~ 3m x 1m. It illuminates this area really well, and was easy to install. I don't know the lux, but it's more than sufficient for fly tying, soldering light hookup wire and fine finishing work on carpentry. Light seems to be dispersed evenly across the bench.
I can't find the exact product on their website, sorry, but I've been really happy with it.
Mike
Thanks for the reply's. More research tells me that in my situation (6 x 9M shed, steel construction, no ceiling) a "low Bay" UFO looking round light is also an option. They are are much higher output, around 20,000 lu.
It has been suggested for this size shed I probably only need 2. Also said make sure to buy quality. cost around $200 each.
Anyone had experience with these ?