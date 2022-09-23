Interested in a house here in sunny Auckland.

On the plans received from the agent, approved by AKL council I see a 'proposed' data board\panel and on a subsequent page, again the data panel has been drawn.

Upon physical inspection of the place, there isn't a data board where a ONT would be installed and terminate etc. I know that the premises is in a UFB area and can see the Chorus + Hexatronic conduit outside the house. Also there is a green pipe with a black inner that the agent says, is for fibre. I assume threading the fibre through the green pipe for the ONT.

Upon a second inspection and confirmation from the agent, that the green pipe goes to an upstairs cupboard, which happens to have the alarm system box installed, 2 electrical sockets and a blanking plate, which assumption is the other end of this green pipe. Thinking about it now, I can request additional asbuilts from the developer and also, attending the open home on Saturday I can pull the blanking plate off.

So UFB terminates upstairs and the cupboard is quite handy to hide the majority of the hardware, like a comms cabinet one could assume. But no ethernet cabling throughout the house?!?!

Question is, is it first world problem? I appreciate there is wireless and that is fine, but the connectivity options of even two ethernet ports upstairs and two downstairs in the living areas would be extremely welcome and almost expected in a modern 2022 built house!??! Also, there doesn't appear to be the electrical sockets in the places where a TV is likely to be installed!

Modern new build but corners cut?