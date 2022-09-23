Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shindig

#300626 23-Sep-2022 07:21
Interested in a house here in sunny Auckland. 

 

On the plans received from the agent, approved by AKL council I see a 'proposed' data board\panel and on a subsequent page, again the data panel has been drawn.

 

Upon physical inspection of the place, there isn't a data board where a ONT would be installed and terminate etc. I know that the premises is in a UFB area and can see the Chorus + Hexatronic conduit outside the house. Also there is a green pipe with a black inner that the agent says, is for fibre. I assume threading the fibre through the green pipe for the ONT. 

 

Upon a second inspection and confirmation from the agent, that the green pipe goes to an upstairs cupboard, which happens to have the alarm system box installed, 2 electrical sockets and a blanking plate, which assumption is the other end of this green pipe. Thinking about it now, I can request additional asbuilts from the developer and also, attending the open home on Saturday I can pull the blanking plate off. 

 

So UFB terminates upstairs and the cupboard is quite handy to hide the majority of the hardware, like a comms cabinet one could assume. But no ethernet cabling throughout the house?!?!

 

Question is, is it first world problem? I appreciate there is wireless and that is fine, but the connectivity options of even two ethernet ports upstairs and two downstairs in the living areas would be extremely welcome and almost expected in a modern 2022 built house!??! Also, there doesn't appear to be the electrical sockets in the places where a TV is likely to be installed! 

 

Modern new build but corners cut?

 

 

 

 

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Create new topic
OllieF
  #2971932 23-Sep-2022 07:54
I'd prefer ethernet cabling as well, but would not let it make or break a decision on a house purchase.

Spyware
  #2971943 23-Sep-2022 08:15
Walk away.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2971953 23-Sep-2022 08:32
Cut some holes in the plasterboard, drill a few holes and stick cabling where you want it. Being a new build and freshly painted, getting it looking pristine again shouldn't be an issue.



xpd

xpd
  #2971954 23-Sep-2022 08:34
Friend just took possession of a new build in South Auckland, same situation. 

 

He's getting someone in to run cabling and install some ports. 

 

I think a majority of companies are still working off plans where ethernet didn't exist in the home ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

davidcole
  #2971955 23-Sep-2022 08:36
it did sound like cost cutting to me.  I thought houses had to be "future proofed" in respect to telecommunications.....so phone outlets/network.

 

Just need to evaluate how important it is to you, I wired our house up before we moved in (not a new build though), it wasn't a small exercise and I have the ability to get into the roof space and underneath.  Where the current trend of slabs make that difficult.

 

 




