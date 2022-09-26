I have a ~30W LED work light that takes 12V in and uses a constant current driver to drive the COB lamp at 900mA, which is obviously around the 30V mark. Unfortunately the driver has blown and I'd love to replace it.



I have an adjustable CC boost module that I bought off our favourite Chinese market for a few bucks (no pun intended), but it doesn't seem to nicely handle switching on and off, and flickers a little.



I've tried to find matching low voltage LED drivers, but have come up blank. Worst case I could convert it to use a 240V driver but I'd prefer the portability of keeping it 12V. Does anyone have any ideas what else I might be able to use? Bonus points for low cost and local, but I'll happily order the right part from overseas to keep using it.