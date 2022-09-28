Heat Pump Condensing Dryer - 8kg - Sanitise Dry| Haier NZ

We bought this drier July. We probably been loading it with 7kg of clothes 3 hours after it's still not fully dried. We have tried all the settings and we are frustrated.

We came from a 2nd hand $80 old school fisher pykel 4.5kg drier that really gets hot but it needs venting that we don't have so it's polluting our house with lint. We used it for 5 years, was awesome. It gets the job done though 2 loads 2-2.5hrs tops.

Did I made the ultimate wrong move? We bought this new one hoping it could be faster and maybe with new tech we could save money especially when we do it on contact's 9pm-12mn free power plans.

I clean lint filters and discard water every cycle, do we need to use the drainage hose to make it work better?

Did I forgot to remove something from the back? Could this unit be faulty? or our expectations is just wrong?

My wife's really nagging me everyday 😔