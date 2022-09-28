Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBought a new heat pump drier, 3 hours still not fully dried.
Divhon88

78 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#300685 28-Sep-2022 00:07
Send private message

Heat Pump Condensing Dryer - 8kg - Sanitise Dry| Haier NZ

 

We bought this drier July. We probably been loading it with 7kg of clothes 3 hours after it's still not fully dried. We have tried all the settings and we are frustrated. 

 

We came from a 2nd hand $80 old school fisher pykel 4.5kg drier that really gets hot but it needs venting that we don't have so it's polluting our house with lint. We used it for 5 years, was awesome. It gets the job done though 2 loads 2-2.5hrs tops.

 

Did I made the ultimate wrong move? We bought this new one hoping it could be faster and maybe with new tech we could save money especially when we do it on contact's 9pm-12mn free power plans. 

 

I clean lint filters and discard water every cycle, do we need to use the drainage hose to make it work better?

 

Did I forgot to remove something from the back? Could this unit be faulty? or our expectations is just wrong?

 

My wife's really nagging me everyday 😔

Create new topic
mattwnz
18855 posts

Uber Geek


  #2973904 28-Sep-2022 01:01
Send private message quote this post

My parents have a miele and find it good. Not sure yours is the best brand, did you research it on consumer? They do take longer than normal dryers but also use less power. The more you put in it and the wetter the clothes, the longer it takes. You may find some settings can make it dry faster.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 