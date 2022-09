Hi All

We have a scheduled 8 hour power cut coming up in a few days, and as I have a spare new car battery was planning to use an inverter to keep the power on the TV.

Looking to purchase a basic Jaycar model https://www.jaycar.co.nz/150w-450w-12vdc-to-240vac-modified-sinewave-inverter/p/MI5300 to keep the TV on.

Power draw for the Panasonic 43" looks to be ok.

Are there any fishhooks I should be aware of.

Thanks and Regards