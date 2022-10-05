first thing to keep in mind that these products are so new that your not going to find anyone who has found problems. part of that is no one has had it a long time and no one is pulling apart walls to check. so your always going to get bias opinions.

frankly i would not recommend either.

thats due to their method of install is poking lots of holes through the weather barrier (how long before the repairs fail). poking holes trough any wrb (and not fixing them) if installed. it also can fill any space for drying which removes the walls ability to dry.

imho, pull off the gib, pocket install wrb, install insulation and any new power/data cables. re-gib and paint the room a new color. substantially better way to do it.