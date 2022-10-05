Has anyone here had experience with either Insulmax or Cosywall insulation?
I've read the previous threads, and know Wheelbarrow01 had a very positive experience with Insulmax.
Both companies have Codemark certification and seem to use a similar product and methodology. I've had quotes from each, and I was more impressed with the Insulmax offering, but of course they're more expensive. So before I make a decision, I wondered if anyone here had dealt with Cosywall and what your experience was like. I know it may vary by region, depending on the installer, but I am still keen to hear any thoughts before I decide which to go with. Thanks.