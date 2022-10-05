Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone here had experience with either Insulmax or Cosywall insulation?

 

 

 

I've read the previous threads, and know Wheelbarrow01 had a very positive experience with Insulmax.

 

 

 

Both companies have Codemark certification and seem to use a similar product and methodology. I've had quotes from each, and I was more impressed with the Insulmax offering, but of course they're more expensive. So before I make a decision, I wondered if anyone here had dealt with Cosywall and what your experience was like. I know it may vary by region, depending on the installer, but I am still keen to hear any thoughts before I decide which to go with. Thanks.

first thing to keep in mind that these products are so new that your not going to find anyone who has found problems. part of that is no one has had it a long time and no one is pulling apart walls to check. so your always going to get bias opinions.

 

frankly i would not recommend either.

 

thats due to their method of install is poking lots of holes through the weather barrier (how long before the repairs fail). poking holes trough any wrb (and not fixing them) if installed. it also can fill any space for drying which removes the walls ability to dry.

 

imho, pull off the gib, pocket install wrb, install insulation and any new power/data cables. re-gib and paint the room a new color. substantially better way to do it.

 

 

Thanks for your input. Good point that flaws may not yet be apparent. I was hoping the Codemark gives some confidence, although obviously the leaky building crisis shows that Branz are far from perfect.

I really would rather not take off internal linings. The walls are in a reasonable condition, and I've already painted them. Also we have an old house with Rimu skirting and moulded architraves, so would need to cut the plasterboard above and below, and nervous about matching in.

I'm not worried about the holes in the weatherboards. About 20 mm diameter, and filled with epoxy and painted.

i know branz pulled their cert for the products, not to sure how codemark differs. it says building code compliant but then again its not being used in buildings that are building code compliant. 

 

the thing about the holes is if they leak. just like windows leak, which is fine when the walls are empty as it just dries. but fill it with insulation and then its difficult for it to dry. rot of course is simply how durable is the wood vers how long is the wood wet for. 

 

 

 

have a look at https://youtu.be/0oDLwBZurp8

