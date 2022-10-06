My last post related to pressure washer surface cleaners and I did nothing about it.

See: Surface Cleaner for red exposed aggregate concrete drive/paths (geekzone.co.nz)

I have come across a DeWalt Petrol Pressure Washer which comes with a surface cleaner and turbo nozzle.

The pressure washer is 9.4 LPM which by my calculations is 2.5 GPM (US, conversion 0.2642).

It seems a good price with the attachments.

But looking at reviews of DeWalt surface cleaners (and other brands), the surface cleaners can be prone to stop spinning.

Some of the reviews are 1-2 years old, and I am thinking/hoping that design flaws would have been ironed out.

Any comments?

Also, does anyone know what 'no-fill' refers to. I have searched, but not found out what it means.