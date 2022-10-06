Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
alisam

618 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300812 6-Oct-2022 10:00
My last post related to pressure washer surface cleaners and I did nothing about it.

 

See: Surface Cleaner for red exposed aggregate concrete drive/paths (geekzone.co.nz)

 

I have come across a DeWalt Petrol Pressure Washer which comes with a surface cleaner and turbo nozzle.

 

The pressure washer is 9.4 LPM which by my calculations is 2.5 GPM (US, conversion 0.2642).

 

It seems a good price with the attachments.

 

But looking at reviews of DeWalt surface cleaners (and other brands), the surface cleaners can be prone to stop spinning.

 

Some of the reviews are 1-2 years old, and I am thinking/hoping that design flaws would have been ironed out.

 

Any comments?

 

Also, does anyone know what 'no-fill' refers to. I have searched, but not found out what it means.




Bung
4708 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978166 6-Oct-2022 11:20
You should have revived the old thread. It looks like @Compound had practical experience. AFAIK Dewalt aren't known for pressure washing. Very few of their other tools have bugs designed out quickly so don't get your hopes up.

Jase2985
11733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978330 6-Oct-2022 15:05
I brought a Karcher K4 and price matched it and a surface cleaner to bunnings, even though the model numbers were slightly different. the girl couldn't see any difference between them so was happy to do it.

 

i cleaner about 75sqm at home and its been great, the surface cleaner allows you to change the pressure on it, for if the surface is more delicate.

alisam

618 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978338 6-Oct-2022 15:35
Bung: You should have revived the old thread. It looks like @Compound had practical experience. AFAIK Dewalt aren't known for pressure washing. Very few of their other tools have bugs designed out quickly so don't get your hopes up.

 

When I watch overseas TV programs, the number of times I see DeWALT equipment is quite high (perhaps followed by Makita). So, I assumed it was a good brand for Pressure Washers. Thanks for your comment.




alisam

618 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978339 6-Oct-2022 15:36
Jase2985:

 

I brought a Karcher K4 and price matched it and a surface cleaner to bunnings, even though the model numbers were slightly different. the girl couldn't see any difference between them so was happy to do it.

 

i cleaner about 75sqm at home and its been great, the surface cleaner allows you to change the pressure on it, for if the surface is more delicate.

 

 

What is the model of the Karcher surface cleaner?




wratterus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978342 6-Oct-2022 15:54
I've found the sub $400 waterblasters to all be pretty sub par, have been very impressed with the Masport Ava for $350 though. Uses the same fittings as Karcher. Had a similar value Nilfisk which died twice (well two died with the same fault). This Ava runs rings around it. Would recommend checking it out. 

 


Edit - apologies, see you mention a petrol one. Am sure that will be far better. 

Bung
4708 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978395 6-Oct-2022 19:34
alisam:

When I watch overseas TV programs, the number of times I see DeWALT equipment is quite high (perhaps followed by Makita). So, I assumed it was a good brand for Pressure Washers. Thanks for your comment.



It seems that the Dewalt pressure washer is a Honda engine powering an OEM Technologies water pump. So it is branding exercise.

Jase2985
11733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978415 6-Oct-2022 22:31
alisam:

 

Jase2985:

 

I brought a Karcher K4 and price matched it and a surface cleaner to bunnings, even though the model numbers were slightly different. the girl couldn't see any difference between them so was happy to do it.

 

i cleaner about 75sqm at home and its been great, the surface cleaner allows you to change the pressure on it, for if the surface is more delicate.

 

 

What is the model of the Karcher surface cleaner?

 

 

Karcher T 5 Surface Cleaner 

