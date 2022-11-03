Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for Air Conditioning expert in Auck ?
TeaLeaf

4658 posts

Uber Geek


#302163 3-Nov-2022 16:37
Sorry I thought we had a house and home type sub thread.

 

Anyway, we were just going to buy something small for the bedroom. We have HRV and the house is double glazed. We were considering the Panasonic unit that goes with HRV for ducted cooling/heat, similar to the Mitsubishi unit that goes with that other brand of air filtering. But they are $8k. Which if we were looking to invest in the house we  would prob go that way.

 

But for not we just need somebody to give us a cheap option to fix our main room and some not so cheap options to fix our cooling dliemma if we decide to stay here. 

 

Is Oxyair the bext people to speak to?

 

Any recommendations much appreciated.

tweake
372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991615 3-Nov-2022 16:59
its not as simple as just hooking a heat pump up the the HRV system (assuming your talking brand name here). the outlets may not be in the right place, the right size, the ducts need replacing and returns fitted. just see https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=296404 for some issues you can get.

 

it can be easier to just do the heating system separate.

 

btw there is no brand that goes with brand of positive pressure ventilation system. mitsi lossney (balanced ventilation system) is the only one i know of that connects to its heat pump system and can control it.

 

otherwise its put heat pumps in each room. one issue is if you have room outside for multiple units. the other is if you have small well insulated rooms, you may struggle to find a heat pump small enough. 

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991620 3-Nov-2022 17:16
Ducted can be complex, have a look here. Avoid Panasonic, they're LOUD.

Yoban
402 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991621 3-Nov-2022 17:17
I can recommend Auckland Heat Pumps - Home . They are daikin only installers and have used them a couple of times and not affiliated to them.

 

daikin do have single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units - I have two for 5 indoor.

 

they also have an HRV type offering, but this would be a ducted system.



tweake
372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991626 3-Nov-2022 17:45
avoid the "single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units" if at all possible.

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991637 3-Nov-2022 18:43
tweake:

avoid the "single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units" if at all possible.



Why?

TeaLeaf

4658 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991663 3-Nov-2022 20:27
What is the quietest style of heat pump?

 

As for ducted, we contacted HRV and that is the make and model they recommended at the time. Whether that is a must do thing or simply brands sticking together I do not know. In all honestly i dont think we need ducted. It nice being able to set the house to XYZ temp, but not worth the cost.

 

So its singe split, multi split, or ducted.  think the single split will suffice, just need it to be whisper quiet.

 

Have one recommendation so far, thank you I will check them out.

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991665 3-Nov-2022 20:46
Ducted is likely the quietest, but read the big ducted thread I wrote and linked to above. You'll be paying $15K or so for that. I've had two ducted, the Panasonic was so loud I had them take it out, the Daikin is much quieter, both the indoor (in roof) unit which vibrated a lot and the crazy loud outdoor unit you could hear three rooms away at least. Do not buy Panasonic. Do not buy ducted without in room control with something like Airtouch5. Learn from the mistakes of others :)

 

Of the smaller split / standlone units consider Daikin and Mitsubishi first IMHO. The smaller the capacity the quieter they are usually, but try to put the outdoor unit away from bedrooms or places you sit regularly. Newer heat pumps seem louder than old ones to me. With the old Fujitsu 8kw we had the indoor was quite loud, but the outdoor was really quiet. The Daikin outdoor which is slightly higher capacity is louder than the Fujitsu, though a lot quieter than the Panasonic. The Panasonic was especially bad on air con, but it was bad all round.

 

Floor units are larger, so they might have quieter fans. Not sure, I've never had one. Make sure you put your requirements in writing to your installer, that way if they don't do what you asked you can ask them to rectify it.



mudguard
1499 posts

Uber Geek


  #2991667 3-Nov-2022 21:10
tweake:

 

avoid the "single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units" if at all possible.

 

 

That's what I went with. The only drawback as far as I can tell is you can't heat and cool at the same time. So in our case, we can't have it on heat in the bedroom, and cool in the lounge. I thought long and hard about it, and in the eleven months or so we've had it in, it's not been an issue. 

 

NB. The bedroom one has run every night from 9pm to 5am since it went in, it's very quiet, we had had used a pedestal fan previously (Auckland) and got somewhat addicted to the white noise. The heatpump was so much quieter we ran the fan as well until we weaned ourselves off it!

tweake
372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991668 3-Nov-2022 21:29
timmmay:
tweake:

 

avoid the "single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units" if at all possible.

 



Why?

 

efficiency goes bad when on part loads. it depends a lot on the combo and how its used, but basically its a big compressor trying to run a small head, so it short cycles. eg a 8kw lounge and 3kw bedroom means a 11kw compressor. if your only running the bed room its a 11kw compressor on a 3kw head. big miss match especially if you only need 1 kw output. variable helps a bit, and theres a few tricks that help. 

Reanalyse
244 posts

Master Geek


  #2991669 3-Nov-2022 21:31
TeaLeaf:

 

Sorry I thought we had a house and home type sub thread.

 

Anyway, we were just going to buy something small for the bedroom. We have HRV and the house is double glazed. We were considering the Panasonic unit that goes with HRV for ducted cooling/heat, similar to the Mitsubishi unit that goes with that other brand of air filtering. But they are $8k. Which if we were looking to invest in the house we  would prob go that way.

 

But for not we just need somebody to give us a cheap option to fix our main room and some not so cheap options to fix our cooling dliemma if we decide to stay here. 

 

Is Oxyair the bext people to speak to?

 

Any recommendations much appreciated.

 

 

We just had an installation by Gordon Vincent  from No Cowboys .

 

A really great guy, very knowledgeable and not locked to any brand. Worked well with us to let us know all options.

 

  

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991670 3-Nov-2022 21:41
tweake:

 

efficiency goes bad when on part loads. it depends a lot on the combo and how its used, but basically its a big compressor trying to run a small head, so it short cycles. eg a 8kw lounge and 3kw bedroom means a 11kw compressor. if your only running the bed room its a 11kw compressor on a 3kw head. big miss match especially if you only need 1 kw output. variable helps a bit, and theres a few tricks that help. 

 

 

Good point. Minimum output is important.

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991671 3-Nov-2022 21:45
It's not uncommon for us to run air conditioning to call a North facing bedroom then run heating to heat a South facing lounge, particularly in spring and autumn. I'm summer we usually cooling every room if the system is on, in winter we're usually heating every room.

tweake
372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2991672 3-Nov-2022 21:45
TeaLeaf:

 

What is the quietest style of heat pump?

 

As for ducted, we contacted HRV and that is the make and model they recommended at the time. Whether that is a must do thing or simply brands sticking together I do not know. In all honestly i dont think we need ducted. It nice being able to set the house to XYZ temp, but not worth the cost.

 

So its singe split, multi split, or ducted.  think the single split will suffice, just need it to be whisper quiet.

 

Have one recommendation so far, thank you I will check them out.

 

 

ducted is quietest because you don't need a high fan speed to get air around the room.

 

normal heat pump is noisy because it sucks the air back to the same point it blows it from. lower the air speed the less efficient they get.

 

noise of units will depend a fair bit on the exact model. common to get a range of models using the same fan setup, just run at different speeds. slower speed being quieter. so check the models specs.

 

as far as makes go, i havn't had any noise issues with the Panasonics, or mitsi's. outside units have all been good. you might get a dud in any brand. but like everything how its installed makes a difference. wrong size ducting can make fans noisy. did someone install the mounts properly etc.

 

 

 

with HRV you would have to go find out if the units are actually wired together and how they are controlled. ie the ventilation system controlled the heat pump fan when the heat pump is not heating or cooling. ventilation supplies the clean air, the ducted heatpump distributes the air.  otherwise you might just end up with a hack job mashing them together. i have no idea if their ventilation system can talk to the heat pumps.

 

 

 

another option is to have bed rooms on a ducted system and heat pump in the lounge. that way you can run bedrooms at a different temps very easily as a lot of people like bedrooms cooler.

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay
18955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2991675 3-Nov-2022 22:03
The installers told me my unit was about average volume for the ducted range. Other Panasonic might be quieter.

Airtouch systems let you have different temperatures for each room with a ducted system. Without that I wouldn't have a ducted system.

mentor
127 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2991676 3-Nov-2022 22:20
We had a Fujitsu ducted system put in by Oxygen Air in a 2 storey house covering 4 rooms and 2 living areas. This was just before lockdown in March 2020.

 

There is no way we could have worked from home in summer of 2020 had we not installed it. Best decision ever!

