One of the hinges on our kitchen cupboard has broken and I need to replace it.

Are hinges "standard" and I can just jump into Mitre10 or whatever and get replacements? Or do I need to get ones that match, and if so what do I measure etc to find matching ones. Ideally I'd like to just use the existing screw holes in the cupboard carcass rather than figure out how to install hinges from scratch as i'll no doubt botch it up.

Aside, if there is a shop or brand that is better quality let me know too, I'd rather not do this again.

And before you mention it, yes I know the drawer is broken too. Its been a slow and painful process across the years of most of the drawers breaking and me having to replace the runners and I have simply not got around to that one. Down to only a few that I have not had to replace - hence the note about wanting good quality hinges.