duckDecoy

#302216 7-Nov-2022 18:22
One of the hinges on our kitchen cupboard has broken and I need to replace it.

 

Are hinges "standard" and I can just jump into Mitre10 or whatever and get replacements?   Or do I need to get ones that match, and if so what do I measure etc to find matching ones.  Ideally I'd like to just use the existing screw holes in the cupboard carcass rather than figure out how to install hinges from scratch as i'll no doubt botch it up.

 

Aside, if there is a shop or brand that is better quality let me know too, I'd rather not do this again.

 

 

 

 

 

And before you mention it, yes I know the drawer is broken too.  Its been a slow and painful process across the years of most of the drawers breaking and me having to replace the runners and I have simply not got around to that one.  Down to only a few that I have not had to replace - hence the note about wanting good quality hinges.

pipe60
  #2993245 7-Nov-2022 18:29
Yes standard size,the Hafele ones seem ok,cant see the broken bit in your pic but they also unclip like that as well

Linux
  #2993246 7-Nov-2022 18:29
I am going thru the same thing with a corner cupboard not so straight forward getting a new hinge so many options / angles

gzt

gzt
  #2993266 7-Nov-2022 19:49
They are standard with an endless variety. Take off both sides and head to M10 Mega or Bunnings to get a match bearing in mind customers randomly put stuff back in the wrong bins..

